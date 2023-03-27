My Wellington: Friendly culture and the perfect climate to avoid the heat

Vaibhav Vishen​ is the owner of Chaat Street, an Indian street food tapas restaurant. The restaurant started on Victoria St in Wellington a year ago and is already expanding to Auckland and moving to bigger premises on the corner of Willis and Dixon.

What part of Wellington do you live in, and why?

I live in Avalon. Ideally would have chosen to live in the city but housing is totally unaffordable. [My wife and I] bought this house just to get a foot in the door.

My favourite thing about Avalon is….

I prefer the city.

It’s nice out here as well, it’s got its own charm ... But I think it gives you a sense of safety and security in the city when you are in such proximity to other people. I feel like Avalon has that borderline-Americanised vibe with cookie-cutter homes. Everyone’s doing their own thing and in their own little cocoon.

READ MORE:

* Where to find the best Asian cuisine in Wellington

* Wellington Report 2019: Surviving in the food scene takes more than being flavour of the month

* Manawatū businesses raise more than $11000 from taking to the cakewalk



What do you like about the city?

Wellington has that intimate vibe where everyone knows everyone and the houses are leaning over each other. It’s Kashmir-like, which is where I come from.

The cultural fabric in bigger cities like Delhi very cut-throat, it becomes a part of your fabric when you’re a big city. Even in Auckland, everyone is more cut-throat, no one cares about each other.

Wellington has that cultural fabric where everyone is genuinely looking after each other. It’s such a comfort at the back of your mind and it makes things a lot easier.

The weather is perfect as well – I hate heat and Wellington's never really hot.

A hidden gem in the city is…

Puffin, which is a great bar. And also Chongqing Kitchen, a hot pot Chinese restaurant on Dixon St. It’s quite central, but it’s one of the favourite restaurants for my wife and I to visit.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff Chaat Street, Vaibhav Vishen’s✓​ restaurant, is moving to these new premises on Willis St.

If you’re looking for somewhere to eat in Wellington you can’t go past…..

That’s an easy question. There are three restaurants that I really, really love. Most of the time when I want to eat out these restaurants come to mind first: Ombra, Little Penang, and The Artisan at the Bolton Hotel.

They're three very different shades of different cuisines. They’re so far apart from each other and they all do things right. These are a few restaurants who are in a certain way traditional but not doing traditional things.

The food is very tactile as well, you can use your fingers and hands to eat the food. It makes the food taste a lot better and a lot more enjoyable.

I like restaurants that are breaking the stereotype of what has been going from the get-go in international countries. That’s what we did with Chaat Street.

When I need to clear my head, I go to...

A walk along Oriental Bay works like a charm. Near the sea, seeing people running and being happy.