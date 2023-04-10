First cruise ship season a boost after a 'dark three years' for Wellington tourism

Cruise ships will be returning to New Zealand shores this summer. (First published May 2022)

It’s been a tumultuous time marred by Covid-19 and dirty hulls but Wellington’s first post-Covid cruise season ends on Tuesday with an ovation from those in the tourism game.

The massive Ovation of the Seas docks on Tuesday at 8am, closing out a season which brought an estimated 150,000 visitors to the city on 90 ships.

It hasn’t been smooth sailing – there were Covid outbreaks with passengers in isolation, biofouling problems where ships were too dirty to enter New Zealand waters and missed ports because of Cyclone Gabrielle.

But for tourist attractions like the Wellington Cable Car the passengers brought a much-needed boost in business. Chief executive Tansy Tompkins, who is also the deputy chairperson of the New Zealand Cruise Association, said the season was “incredible, revenue-wise” after “three pretty dark years of going up and down with no one on”.

READ MORE:

* Lloyd appointed as cruise association CEO

* News cruise ships soon to return 'biggest woohoo moment' for industry boss

* Coronavirus: Cruise industry's economic impact overstated - professor



Tourism businesses throughout the city had been unsure about how many cruise ships would return, so it was “amazing” to see thousands of tourists show up over summer, Tompkins said.

The cruise ship passengers have turned around the Wellington Cable Car’s finances. It was forecasting a deficit before the cruise ship passengers arrived, requiring a grant from the city council, but was now forecasting a profit for the year.

On a non-cruise-ship day the Cable Car gets 1500 passengers. When the cruise ships are in, it gets 6000, meaning the operators throw the normal 10-minute frequency out the window and make as many trips as they can each day.

The cable car is often a connector to other locations like Zealandia, the Botanic Gardens, the Cable Car Museum and the Victorian Perfumery – so Tompkins hoped these attractions were seeing a similar boost in numbers too.

KEVIN STENT Ovation of the Seas was the first cruise ship to visit Wellington in 953 days in 2022. The huge 5000-person ship is the last cruise ship to visit Wellington this season. (File photo)

Kevin O’Sullivan from the New Zealand Cruise Association said it had not been a perfect season, but the number of passengers and demand were strong.

With 300,000 passengers coming to New Zealand and most ships at capacity, the cruise season was “right up there with Australia” in terms of numbers. The next year’s season was estimated to be the same size.

The industry is getting back on its feet after the Covid restrictions and there remained a shortage of bus drivers and maritime workers, both needed to transport the cruise passengers.

“The season had its ups and downs, mainly weather-related ... Despite all the odds, things went well,” O’Sullivan said.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff The Cable Car is a hit with cruise passengers, boosting its daily numbers by about 4500.

Cyclones and bad weather saw the cancellation of 10% of the scheduled stops around the country. But smaller towns like Napier went all out to get cruise ships back as soon as they could after Cyclone Gabrielle.

O’Sullivan estimated the spend from cruise ship passengers would be $500 million across New Zealand, down only slightly on $570 million reported by Stats NZ in 2019.

He hoped the cruise passengers were giving a sense of normality back to cities. “Suddenly the place comes alive when you have all these people, it gives the city a strong air of liveliness.”

Todd Barberel from Wellington NZ said the visits have been a reminder to the capital city that international travel has returned. “They’re a visible part of our economy and a visible sign that tourism is back.”

The scale of the number of people who came through the city from cruise ships was a boost to the city and added “vibrancy and colour” – the estimate for this year is that the ships brought 150,000 people to Wellington.

While they’re only here for one night, and don’t use hotels because they sleep on the ship, the passengers have provided tourism, retail and hospitality businesses a way to “shore up some revenue” during a tough time, Barberel said.

WellingtonNZ received good feedback from cruise operators. “People say Wellington has a welcome like no other destination. When people see manuhiri (guests) struggling with a map, they stop and direct them,” Barberel said.