Barge full of rock on its way to Wellington to make offshore islands for birds

A thousand tonnes of rock that will be used to make two small habitats for birds offshore from a new $312m shared pathway is on its way to Wellington.

The habitats are part of the wildlife protection plan for Te Ara Tupua, the walking and cycling path being built between Ngāūranga and Petone.

In total, 13,000 tonnes of rock quarried from Golden Bay will be used to create the islands.

“This is an exciting early milestone for the project,” Waka Kotahi NZ Transport agency said in a social media post.

White pole markers above the water surface show where workers will place rock on the sea floor using a digger from the barge platform.

The larger habitat will have a diameter of 33 metres while the smaller one is 24m. The habitats will reach 5m down to the sea bed, and 4m above the surface at high tide. To build these offshore structures, the construction team will use a 60 tonne digger from a barge on Te Whanganui a Tara.

The contractors will also be creating new penguin nesting areas along the coastal edge, adding new planting, helping to restore dunes along the Petone foreshore, and creating habitat for lizards near the project area.

NZTA The Ngāūranga to Petone shared pathway is part of a longer path called Te Ara Tupua that will eventually allow people to walk or bike around the whole harbour. (First published in July 2022).

Waka Kotahi is also building two temporary wharves on the water between Wellington and Lower Hutt, next to State Highway 2, and the railway line.

The work will be visible for the next few years and both Waka Kotahi and the Hutt City Council are using social media to remind drivers not to rubber-neck.

”If you're travelling on SH2, keep your eyes on the road. The train is a great option if you want to check out the work our crews are doing,” a statement posted by Waka Kotahi says.

Waka Kotahi also has detailed information and updates on its website.

The shared pathway is designed to add resilience to the rail network and state highway. Construction is expected to be completed by 2026. A storm in 2013 caused significant damage to the rail network after a section of the line was undermined.

Some stats

- It is estimated that 144,000 tonnes of rock will be used.

- There will be 6800 blocks (made in Ōtaki) weighing 2.6 tonnes each.

- Two temporary wharves will be built and the rocks will be put into place by a 120-tonne crane.

- Offshore habitat for birds will be built (using 13,000 tonnes of rock) with a barge and a 60-tonne digger.

-The 4.5km path will be 5m wide with a sealed surface on the seaward side of the railway line.

- By 2030, Waka Kotahi estimates people making more than 2000 trips by bike on the path on weekdays, as well as 725 walking or running, and 160 on e-scooters or other devices.

- Sloping embankments will act as a coastal defence to protect the shared path, state highway and rail line. The embankments are designed so they can be adapted to sea-level rise.