Fifa matches at peak times will further strain bus, train services

Auckland, Hamilton, Wellington and Dunedin will host matches during the 2023 Fifa Women's World Cup. (First published April 2021)

The Fifa Women’s World Cup will put pressure on Wellington’s public transport networks, with 60,000 fans expected to visit the city.

Three major matches – New Zealand v Philippines, USA v Netherlands, and the quarter final – have a kick-off time or final whistle time which lines up with peak commuter hours, creating a potential headache for the already-strained public transport networks.

All ticketholders to football matches in Wellington – the first is on July 21 and the last on August 11 – will get free public transport to and from their games, similar to the system run by Metlink for Homegrown and the Hurricanes games.

That “additional demand” needs to be absorbed into timetabled services, which have no additional flexibility at peak commuter times, Metlink staff noted in a paper for Greater Wellington’s transport committee meeting on Thursday.

“We’ve considered kick-off times as well as the potential for extra time and penalties in knock-out games and will be doing everything we can to match service capacity to projected demand,” said transport committee chairperson Thomas Nash.

Metlink has highlighted the risks of bus cancellations around the tournament from the ongoing driver shortage and will be developing a plan to inform commuters and Fifa fans of potential disruptions.

Transdev, operating the rail network, has more flexibility and indicated it would be able to plan additional services based on crowd numbers.

Stuff The Fifa Women's World Cup 2023 is coming. Ada Hegerberg of Norway, Danielle van de Donk of the Netherlands, Alex Morgan of the United States. The US plays Netherlands in Wellington on July 27.

The matches have varying kick-off times, based around TV times in Europe, so the majority fall outside of peak commuter hours.

Buses will be decked out in Fifa advertising, and there was even talk from regional council chairperson Daran Ponter about making bus stops soccer-goal themed and “really having some fun”.

Steve Dunbar from Wellington NZ, liaising with Fifa on the region’s behalf, wasn’t sure about themed bus stops but said he would look into it. Metlink buses will get special wraps to promote the tournament.

The city will have its fair share of Fifa-related activities and decorations – the World Cup trophy will visit school holiday programmes, the two teams hosted in the region, South Africa and Sweden, will have open training session and there will be a special Fifa fan area open to the public on the waterfront outside Shed 6.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff The official mascot for the Fifa Women’s World Cup. The first match in Wellington is on July 21.

Wellingtonians can expect to see an uptick in advertising as the tournament draws nearer, said Dunbar.

“Of the nine matches Wellington is hosting, there are three that I’m sure will sell out. Three more have the potential to get close to selling out. And three will be slow burns.”

The Transport Committee also discussed good news for Metlink terms of patronage – the March 2023 bus boarding were back up to 97.2% of March 2020 pre-Covid levels, with 2.36 million boardings.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff Thomas Nash says the regional council will be doing all it can to deal with the projected demand from the tournament. (File photo)

Nash said that figure was “pretty cool” and showed the buses were bouncing back.

“97.2% of pre-Covid is astonishing and way ahead of projections.

“It makes me wonder if once we get the driver numbers up and people are in the city for Fifa, we will be way over 100% of pre-Covid figures.”

Driver recruitment, the problem which has limited Metlink’s services severely, is slowly improving as well.

Transdev, which operates the trains on Metlink’s behalf, has come out of the staff shortage it was suffering from over the past year and now has “sufficient frontline staff” to run a full timetable.

Buses are another story – Metlink remains 128 staff short of the full complement required to run the full bus timetables, as of April 24.

The driver shortage continues to cause the unplanned cancellations which have been frustrating commuters, but an end could be in sight. There are 161 additional drivers expected by September 2023 as a result of recruitment campaigns by NZ Bus and Tranzurban.