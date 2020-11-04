Regional councillor fights for 'million-dollar' Porirua property

A strip of public land at Motukaraka Point, with views of Pauatahanui Inlet, is at the centre of a potential legal wrangle between neighbouring landowners and the Porirua City Council.

A legal stoush is brewing over a piece of “premium” public land in Porirua valued at more than $1 million, with the Porirua City Council pitted against a consortium led by Greater Wellington Regional councillor Chris Kirk-Burnnand.

He heads a group of five neighbours wanting to buy almost 6000 square metres of public land at Motukaraka Point, which has views over Pauatahanui Inlet and backs on to their properties.

The trouble is this: the consortium values the property at $180,000 while the council has a valuation of $600,000.

And Philip Whearty​, director of DoubleWinkel​ Real Estate Ltd, believes it could be worth “north of $1 million” in the current market.

Kirk-Burnnand said he had been eyeing the property since “1988-89, when we took advice on the land from the council planner at the time”.

He wanted a 2588sqm slice of any sale, which would be a sizeable addition to his current 15,500sqm property, which last year had a registered valuation of $4.26m.

A property at No. 1 Motukaraka Point would also take 2588sqm, with the rest parcelled out between the remaining three properties.

The neighbours’ interest in the land was heightened in 2015 when the city council put the former Pauatahanui Military Camp up for disposal as part of a broader plan for surplus land.

Stuff Greater Wellington Regional councillor Chris Kirk-Burnnand says the Porirua City Council has been operating outside the law.

“The chief executive wrote to us saying they would sell the land to the adjoining owners on the basis that we incorporate it into our titles, and that stops anyone developing a new section there,” Kirk-Burnnand said.

As part of that process the council removed the recreational status “and they asked us not to object to that, because it would make it more difficult to do”.

Otherwise the group would have been happy for it to stay as reserve land, he said.

But he accused the council of reneging on the deal when it put forward a valuation based on its worth if sold and developed as a single property, rather than simply being added to the five existing properties.

The group’s valuation, supplied by Colliers International, would leave the regional councillor paying just $72,900 for his slice, with the three smallest properties paying between $25,000 (for an extra 225sqm) and $37,800 (335sqm).

The owner of the lifestyle block at No.1 would pay just $15,480 for the 2588sq left over, based on the house “being some distance away from the land under review”.

But the council’s valuation, supplied by TelferYoung, would have Kirk-Burnnand paying almost four times his desired price tag, at $243,500.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Five landowners are keen on a slice of this public land at Motukaraka Point, Pauatahanui. But they don’t agree with the council’s valuation.

Steven Perdia, General Manager of Growth and Partnerships at the Porirua City Council, said the authority was trying to resolve the impasse after Kirk-Burnnand’s group hired lawyers and halted its plans to dispose of the land.

It had been considering a council officer’s report suggesting three options for the land, including selling to the consortium or putting the property on the open market.

“We are obliged to sell it at the market value,” he said. “We have an obligation to all ratepayers.”

Porirua is one of the most ethnically diverse and economically disparate areas in the region, with high levels of child poverty and a council calling out for “real money” to help deal with housing, health and education for its poorest residents.

“We want to shine a light on these pockets of deprivation to inspire meaningful action by central government,” Mayor Anita Baker said in August when releasing a report on the wellbeing of children in Porirua.

Perdia said the council was making its way through the documents sent by the consortium’s lawyers, including “three pages of bullet points”.

“We are waiting for our legal advice. Once that comes back that will have some recommendations in it.”

Perdia expected that back within the next fortnight.

Kirk-Burnnand said he understood that land was particularly scarce in a city with a chronic housing shortage, and that the council had to maximise what it could make from the sale of public property.

But he said the council was operating outside the law, unethically and also breaking its own zoning laws. It had an obligation to deal with his group, which is why they had called in the lawyers.