Trans-Tasman travel bubble would be 'game changer' for country, capital

Dust off the pavlova, put another shrimp on the barbie.

New Zealand could have a trans-Tasman bubble as early as next month, and that could mean hundreds of millions of dollars for Wellington’s struggling hospitality and tourism sectors, and relief for families torn apart by the global pandemic.

City business leaders are calling it a “game changer”. One said it’s like “waiting for Christmas”.

Ministers are understood to be working on the proposal, with Cabinet set to possibly approve the move, maybe as early as Monday. Australians are able to visit New Zealand now, but have to quarantine for two weeks, at their own expense. That can also be the case for Kiwis returning from travel to Australia.

The news comes as the globe cranks up its fightback against Covid-19 and countries vaccinate hundreds of millions of people against the virus. In Australia, 164,000 doses have been administered so far, while close to 27,000 people vaccinated in New Zealand.

Any opening up of the trans-Tasman border will be good news for New Zealand’s economy, which shrank by one per cent in the last three months of 2020, raising fears of a new recession.

The country’s capital has fared little better.

Recent figures show spending barely holding and some retail figures actually rising, but hospitality and tourism have been especially hard-hit.

ISTOCK/iStock A trans-Tasman travel bubble would see plenty of travel going both ways.

Spending in Wellington’s hotels and motels was down 30.4 per cent, according to Eftpos NZ figures for the three months to the end of January, with punters spending 2.3 per cent less in city restaurants.

Some businesses have already folded under the pressure, including wine bar Glass, eatery Roti Chenai and coffee shop Espressoholic.

But city business leaders and economic commentators are now predicting a big financial injection from the capital’s share of the 1.5 million Australians who would normally travel to New Zealand, and the $3 billion they spend while here.

Kevin Stent Wellington wine bar Glass is to close because of poor patronage and Covid-19.

Stats from the region’s economic development agency, WellingtonNZ, show that 156,000 Australians visited the region in the year to December 2019, and they spent $263m in the 12 months to February last year.

And a recent survey suggested that as many as 2.3m Aussies would be keen on a visit to New Zealand once the borders reopened.

Infometrics economist Brad Olsen said that would be good news for Wellington, because it had been hit harder than other domestic tourism destinations, such as the Wairarapa.

SUPPLIED Infometrics senior economist Brad Olsen believes it will be some time before things are back to normal, even with a trans-Tasman travel bubble.

A bubble would be “a really good start” but flights would not be cheap, and it would take some time before things got back to normal, he said.

But Hospitality NZ chief executive Julie White believed a bubble would be a “game changer”.

“It’s a shot in the arm for optimism and future focus...if we can open up our pool from five million to 25 million, that offers hope.”

The hope is not only for holidaymakers and the hospitality and tourism industries, but also companies waiting on products, skilled staff and resources held up by the pandemic.

The pandemic and border closures had been a hit to the heart as well, tearing asunder thousand of families that straddle the ditch.

Annette Holtham has radiotherapy scheduled for April 14 and the former Wellington woman, who is now living in Sydney and fighting brain and lung cancer, would also dearly love to schedule a trip to visit family in Lower Hutt, Martinborough and Christchurch.

It would be her first in more than a year.

Holtham was one of many people on both sides of the Tasman who contacted Stuff to express their relief and joy at the prospect of a bubble.

That could be magnified if relaxing the border means fewer Australians taking up spots in the country’s MIQ facilities, creating more room for Kiwis returning from other countries.

What goes down, must go up

The ride in the Wellington Cable Car from Lambton Quay to the Botanic Gardens was once notoriously crowded with commuters and tourists jammed into “the red rattler’’.

These days it’s more likely to be entirely empty than overfilled. The cars still chug up and down the hill like clockwork, but the crowds are a shadow of what they once were.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff Wellington Cable Car’s passenger numbers have been hard-hit by a halt in cruises and international tourism.

The commuter market is down, and the casual and international tourist rides have all but disappeared.

For Cesar Piotto, chief executive of Wellington Cable Car, the return of international tourists is the only glimmer of hope on the horizon.

“The prospect of a travel bubble is like waiting for Christmas,” he said.

Business over the last 12 months was down by more than 50 per cent compared with pre-Covid levels and had taken an additional hit any time Auckland goes into lockdown.

“We’re in survival mode, just waiting. A travel bubble would allow us to move from a survival phase to a rebuilding phase,” he said.

SUPPLIED/Supplied Wellington cable car

The promise of a new hope once the travel bubble opens again is being felt by businesses across Wellington.

Olsen said a travel bubble would be particularly important for Wellington City.

Australian tourists spend $260 million a year on average in the Wellington region, representing 28 per cent of international visitors and 9 per cent of total visitors

“That’s a really good start. It’s certainly not all of it, but it’s a shot in the arm,” Olsen said.

The capital’s hospitality sector is one of the most vibrant in the country, but the energy has been sucked out of it recently.

Several long-serving cafés and restaurants had closed in recent weeks, impacted by a lack of tourists and more locals working from home.

Hospitality NZ chief executive Julie White said a travel bubble could give struggling businesses a second chance.

“It’s not just holidaymakers, it’s corporate travel and business events. Those business travellers have a multiplier effect which gets passed on to the whole of New Zealand.”

Aside from traditional tourists, there would be a huge opportunity for business travellers looking to set up face-to-face meetings and make new development deals, Chamber of Commerce chief executive Simon Arcus said.

“Once the borders open, Wellington has to be all go,” he said.

“I see it as green shoots. We start with Australia, then we can expand beyond. It’s not one bubble, but the start of normalisation.”

Aussies, Aussies, Aussies – yes, yes, yes

The tourism industry will be welcoming our Aussie cousins back with open arms, as one of the biggest economic casualties of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Before the borders closed, the Australian market was worth $263 million to the Wellington regional economy alone - $205m of it spent in the city.

Australians also made up around half of the capital’s total international visitor numbers, WellingtonNZ chief executive David Perks said.

MONIQUE FORD / STUFF/Stuff Australian tourism to Wellington is a key part of the regional economy.

“The success of getting this right with Australia is an absolute need, because New Zealand’s economy right across the board, not just tourism, is so attached to the Australian economy,” he said.

“I think, for our economy, this is the most important step of all and one would imagine that once this is well established, vaccinations around the world would make linkages to other nations more viable.”

He anticipated that the first crop of Australian visitors would be predominantly leisure tourists wanting to see friends and family, with the school holiday period in June and July likely to see a significant surge in visitors in both directions.

One of the largest benefactors of the resumption of quarantine-free trans-Tasman travel will be Wellington Airport, which has only operated one international flight since the country closed its borders almost a year ago to the day.

While domestic travel has held up reasonably well, the loss of international travel has been very hard on those who depend on tourism for their livelihoods, ranging from airport retailers, taxi and uber drivers, through to Wellington hospitality and tourism businesses.

Wellington Airport chief executive Steve Sanderson said a lot of work had been done to ensure the terminal was ready to accommodate Australian visitors again.

ROSA WOODS/STUFF/Stuff Airport chief executive Steve Sanderson says Wellington Airport will be a safe space.

Because the capital doesn’t have any managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ) flights coming through the terminal, all Australian passengers will be able to safely travel through.

“Wellington Airport passengers can have peace of mind they will not come into contact with any Covid-19 transfer flights or passengers arriving from further afield. All MIQ flights are dealt with at the Defence Force hangar at the other side of the runway,” Sanderson said.

The Ministry of Health signed off the airport’s “safe zone” processes in August in anticipation of a bubble being initiated. Cleaning protocols have been ramped up, with the airport planning to institute any health checks or other systems authorities require.

Projections on the number of Australian passengers will depend on the Government announcements next week, commencement dates and airline schedules.

The bubble will pave the way for trans-Tasman air travel, but those who prefer to stretch their sea legs are sure to be disappointed.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced all international cruise ships would be “temporarily banned from entering New Zealand waters” from March 14, 2020. However, there has been no indication on whether these visits - which were once lucrative for Wellington - will resume.

CentrePort welcomed a record 112 cruise ships in the 2019/20 season, with the sudden Covid-19-forced ban sharply ending an estimated 141 ship visits and 45 voyages nationally.

Wellington was expecting 127 cruise ships to berth last season, but only received 84.

CentrePort wouldn’t be drawn on whether it was pushing for cruise ships from Australia to be allowed to sail into Wellington Harbour.

While air travel will be the only method of transport allowed from Australia, University of Otago epidemiologist Professor Michael Baker believes “it’s time” for the bubble to open.

ROSA WOODS University of Otago Professor of Public Health Michael Baker was part of the group which advised the Government on coronavirus.

Currently, around 40 per cent of spots in MIQ are occupied by people travelling from Australia. Allowing them to travel quarantine-free will free up much-needed space.

However, Baker said consideration had to be given to whether the Government should automatically give those spots to New Zealanders returning from other countries.

“If you replace that 40 per cent with people coming from high-risk countries, the red zone, that increases the risk of an outbreak in New Zealand and increases the risk of border failure.”