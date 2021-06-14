Greater Wellington Regional Council appoints new chief executive

The Greater Wellington Regional Council has looked to one of its own to fill a top job.

Nigel Corry has been appointed the local authority’s chief executive, replacing Greg Campbell who leaves after seven years in the role.

Corry had been Campbell’s deputy since 2018.

Before that he was the general manager of Environment and general manager of People and Customer in a career with the council dating back to 1998.

Corry said he was looking forward to working with colleagues, iwi and others in “protecting our precious environment and promoting our region as a wonderful place to live, work and play”.

Kevin Stent/Stuff Greater Wellington Regional Council chief executive Greg Campbell is leaving after seven years in the role.

Council chair Daran Ponter said the appointment was a “seamless transition” that would provide “ongoing stability and assurance to all of our staff, our mana whenua partners, stakeholders and the communities we serve across the region”.