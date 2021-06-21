Wellington today, Monday June 21: Poor pipes will put more pressure on housing stocks, ex-cop opens up on pressure to enforce Dawn Raids

The weather is set to be wet today, with gales gusting up to 100kmh forecast. (File photo)

Kia ora Wellington, Bill Hickman here to bring you the latest on what's happening around the capital on this rainy Monday morning.

Weather

You guessed it. It's set to be another wet day. Southeasterly winds are expected to increase to gales in exposed places, with gust of up 100 kph. The high will be 13 degrees Celsius and the low will be 9C.

From the pages of today's Dominion Post

Poor pipes will put more pressure on housing stocks

Most Wellington suburbs are a decade or more away from seeing significant changes to deal with a forecast population boom.

Like so much else in the capital city, the delay in large-scale, tall apartment block builds in the coming 30 years can be explained in one word: pipes.

The only suburbs with pipes that would be able to deal with the expected population growth are the central city, including Te Aro and Adelaide Rd, Newtown, Johnsonville and Tawa. The four areas had potential to house up to 33,000 more people, with good existing transport, services, and community facilities, council papers show.

Former police officer opens up about the toll enforcing the Dawn Raids had on him

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Former police detective Luther Toloa recalls his role in the shocking race-based Dawn Raids for Stuff podcast Once A Panther - and in a feature in today's Dominion Post.

Knowing deportation would sever crucial income for his family and village back in the islands, a Tongan man pleaded for amnesty from the young Polynesian constable sent to catch him before dawn.

But the officer, sent as an agent for the New Zealand immigration department during the 1970s, was powerless to intervene.

Now, more than 50 years later, using the cover of dawn to raid Pasifika homes in Auckland’s then working-class suburb of Ponsonby still haunts former police detective Luther Toloa.

Toloa, who is now retired in Masterton, recalled the role he was forced to play in the shocking race-based Dawn Raids for a new Stuff podcast called Once a Panther.

Feeling cooped up? Why not try upward-facing dog or triangle pose for International Day of Yoga?

ROSA WOODS/Stuff People try the triangle pose at a yoga session at Kilbirnie's Bharat Bhavan cultural centre on Sunday.

“It’s quite energising and very peaceful." That’s how Durga Dass, second secretary of the New Zealand High Commission of India, describes the practice of yoga.

Today is the seventh annual International Day of Yoga, which is being celebrated with more than 20 events across New Zealand during June. “Anybody can come. It’s open for all," Dass said.

About 200 people, including diplomats, MPs and members of the local Indian community, rolled out their mats at Bharat Bhavan cultural centre, in Wellington’s Kilbirnie on Sunday. The hall was at capacity.

The 45-minute yoga session began with warm-ups and asanas (yoga postures) before moving to focus on pranayama (breathing) and meditation.

And in the arts

Alesha Ahdar and Lyne Pringle review the dance performance TE WHEKE

Here are their initial thoughts:

In an enlightened move, Atamira Dance Company have chosen to scaffold their 21st birthday celebration performance, TE WHEKE, on the extraordinary qualities of the octopus; a creature that experiences and responds to the environment through eight autonomous, yet totally unified tentacles.

The idea that dance can provide a map for wellness, Hauora, through connection and integration is sentient.

Beyond the realm of this forethought the work unfolds with utter integrity and clarity. It offers a transcendent, magical experience with impeccable performances and production values. Choreography portrays the message. TE WHEKE provides dignified reverberations beyond the walls of the theatre to connect to the wider societal shifts occurring in Aotearoa with long-sought changes in governance structures for Māori – autonomous tentacles of Tino Rangatiratanga.