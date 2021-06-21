Wellington today, Monday, June 21: Wet weather and winds whip around the region, some ferry sailings cancelled

Waihenga Bridge on SH53 into Martinborough is closed due to high river levels.

Kia ora Wellington, Bridie Witton taking over from Kate Green to bring you the latest on what's happening around the capital on this rainy Monday.

2.18pm: People who live on Muritai Road, Eastbourne will be in the midst of a water outage which is planned to finish at 2:50pm. Visit http://wellingtonwater.co.nz for details

4:50pm: Two ferry crossings cancelled due to weather disruption.

Bluebridge Cook Strait Ferries has confirmed the 1.30 pm sailing from Wellington and, the2 pm sailing from Picton were both cancelled due to weather.

1.30pm: Waihenga River bridge to remain closed for several hours

Due to rising river levels, SH53 at Waihenga River bridge will remain closed for several hours.

According to Waka Kotahi, contractors are on-site and will continue to monitor the river levels.

Road users should continue to use an alternative route and allow extra time for journeys.

12.30pm: Wairarapa still battered by rain

Rain continues to batter parts of Wairarapa with the heaviest falls reported on the east coast at Castlepoint.

The Waihenga Bridge on SH53 remains closed blocking the main route into Martinborough with levels on the Ruamahanga River remaining high.

Kaiwhata Rd east of Carterton is blocked due to flooding. Haurangi No2 Rd in South Wairarapa District is closed due to a slip and Tinui Valley Rd east of Masterton is closed due to a washout. Contractors plan to have those roads open by tomorrow.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Bluebridge has cancelled two passenger sailings this afternoon (File photo)

12.10pm: Bluebridge sailings cancelled, Interislander still going ahead

Bluebridge has cancelled two of its passenger sailings this afternoon due to bad weather – the 1:30pm from Wellington, and 2pm from Picton.

Interislander’s are still going ahead. General manager Walter Rushbrook said they were continuing to closely monitor weather conditions in the Cook Strait, but at this stage none of today’s sailings were cancelled, although some weather-related delays were possible.

12pm: Man who allegedly threatened to kill the prime minister keeps identity secret

A Wellington man accused of threatening to kill the prime minister has kept his identity secret for now.

The 34-year-old is charged with threatening to kill Jacinda Ardern​ between May 27 and May 28, 2021, and failing to supply his cellphone access code when required to do so on June 4.

His case was called at the Wellington District Court on Monday morning.

The defendant did not attend the hearing. His absence was excused because he is currently in mental health care.

Monique Ford/Stuff The weather is set to be wet today, with wind gusting up to 130kmh in exposed areas. (File photo)

10am: Work on Hataitai roundabout starts tomorrow

The Wellington City Council is installing a roundabout at a busy four-way intersection in Hataitai after safety concerns from the local community.

The intersection at Moxham Ave, Hataitai Rd and Waitoa Rd has been the site of a number of accidents, and consultation with the community opposed traffic lights with a roundabout being the preferred option.

There will be a road closure on part of Waitoa Rd during construction with alternative routes in place. Work will start tomorrow and is expected to take up to three months.

9.40am: Lower Hutt road closes due to rising Te Awa Kairangi Hutt River

Block Rd in Lower Hutt has reopened after it was closed in the early hours of this morning due to Te Awa Kairangi Hutt River reaching over 4 metres overnight.

The Riverbank carpark experienced some minor surface flooding, silt and debris, which will be cleaned today.

9.20am: The Terrace Tunnel (SH1) is now open after a breakdown closed the southbound lane earlier this morning.

9am: School closed after heavy rain north of Hawke’s Bay

“Many a tear has been shed,” said the principal of Hatea a Rangi School at Tokomaru Bay, Karla Kohatu.

The clean-up of the small school, which has 29 pupils, will begin today, but school is certainly out for the day.

Heavy rain on Sunday meant homes in low-lying areas were evacuated, with police checking homes door-to-door.

Gisborne District Mayor Rehette Stoltz said it was still raining this morning but the worst of it had passed, and more details of the damage would emerge at a community meeting led by Civil Defence at 9am.

ROSA WOODS/STUFF Communications meteorologist Lewis Ferris said Wellingtonians can expect to hold onto this kind of weather for the next couple of days.

8.30am: Weather update

Communications meteorologist Lewis Ferris said Wellingtonians could expect to hold onto this kind of weather for the next couple of days. “It’s pretty miserable out there.”

Strong southeasterly winds were whipping through the region, with the strongest gust of the morning measured on Mount Kaukau within the last hour, at a speed of 130kph.

“Wind gets squeezed through the Cook Strait,” Ferris said. A strong wind warning was in place until 6pm, and the high was predicted to be 12 degrees Celsius.

The heaviest rain would fall during the first part of the day, and Wairarapa was currently getting the bulk of it, with a heavy rain warning in place until 10pm.

Tuesday would bring much of the same, with a high of 11C, but things were due to ease off for the rest of the week.

8am: Bus/train cancellations

The Johnsonville line had three cancellations this morning due to an electrical fault; the 7.12am, 7.27am, and 7.45am services, and commuters should expect delays of up to 30 minutes to services due to a points fault at Ngaio.

There have been 46 bus cancellations so far, with Metservice citing staff shortages.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff There have been 46 bus cancellations so far this morning. (File photo)

Martinborough bridge closed due to rising water

Due to rising water levels, the Waihenga river bridge on SH53 in Martinborough is closed. Drivers are advised to take an alternate route.

Remutaka Hill open after multiple slips overnight

State Highway 2 over the Remutaka Hill was closed just before midnight due to multiple slips, but reopened again just after 2am. It is now open in both directions.

Weather

It’s another wet day for the capital, and severe wind and rain warnings are in place for the whole region. Southeasterly winds are expected to increase to gales in exposed places, with gust of up 120 kph. The high will be 13 degrees Celsius and the low will be 9C.

From the pages of today's Dominion Post

Poor pipes will put more pressure on housing stocks

Most Wellington suburbs are a decade or more away from seeing significant changes to deal with a forecast population boom.

Like so much else in the capital city, the delay in large-scale, tall apartment block builds in the coming 30 years can be explained in one word: pipes.

The only suburbs with pipes that would be able to deal with the expected population growth are the central city, including Te Aro and Adelaide Rd, Newtown, Johnsonville and Tawa. The four areas had potential to house up to 33,000 more people, with good existing transport, services, and community facilities, council papers show.

Former police officer opens up about the toll enforcing the Dawn Raids had on him

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Former police detective Luther Toloa recalls his role in the shocking race-based Dawn Raids for Stuff podcast Once A Panther - and in a feature in today's Dominion Post.

Knowing deportation would sever crucial income for his family and village back in the islands, a Tongan man pleaded for amnesty from the young Polynesian constable sent to catch him before dawn.

But the officer, sent as an agent for the New Zealand immigration department during the 1970s, was powerless to intervene.

Now, more than 50 years later, using the cover of dawn to raid Pasifika homes in Auckland’s then working-class suburb of Ponsonby still haunts former police detective Luther Toloa.

Toloa, who is now retired in Masterton, recalled the role he was forced to play in the shocking race-based Dawn Raids for a new Stuff podcast called Once a Panther.

Feeling cooped up? Why not try upward-facing dog or triangle pose for International Day of Yoga?

ROSA WOODS/Stuff People try the triangle pose at a yoga session at Kilbirnie's Bharat Bhavan cultural centre on Sunday.

“It’s quite energising and very peaceful." That’s how Durga Dass, second secretary of the New Zealand High Commission of India, describes the practice of yoga.

Today is the seventh annual International Day of Yoga, which is being celebrated with more than 20 events across New Zealand during June. “Anybody can come. It’s open for all," Dass said.

About 200 people, including diplomats, MPs and members of the local Indian community, rolled out their mats at Bharat Bhavan cultural centre, in Wellington’s Kilbirnie on Sunday. The hall was at capacity.

The 45-minute yoga session began with warm-ups and asanas (yoga postures) before moving to focus on pranayama (breathing) and meditation.

And in the arts

Alesha Ahdar and Lyne Pringle review the dance performance TE WHEKE

Here are their initial thoughts:

In an enlightened move, Atamira Dance Company have chosen to scaffold their 21st birthday celebration performance, TE WHEKE, on the extraordinary qualities of the octopus; a creature that experiences and responds to the environment through eight autonomous, yet totally unified tentacles.

The idea that dance can provide a map for wellness, Hauora, through connection and integration is sentient.

Beyond the realm of this forethought the work unfolds with utter integrity and clarity. It offers a transcendent, magical experience with impeccable performances and production values. Choreography portrays the message. TE WHEKE provides dignified reverberations beyond the walls of the theatre to connect to the wider societal shifts occurring in Aotearoa with long-sought changes in governance structures for Māori – autonomous tentacles of Tino Rangatiratanga.