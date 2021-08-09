Rare snow flurry hits central Wellington as low brings cold weather across the country

Central Wellington appears to have experienced a rare snow flurry, with other parts of the region also receiving dustings.

Video footage posted on social media shows snowflakes falling outside the former Molly Malones bar on Courtenay Place on Monday afternoon.

In a separate social media post, the National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research (NIWA) posted its own footage of snow falling at sea level in the capital.

SeÃ¡n Gillespie/Stuff Snow falling in central Wellington on Monday

Earlier on Monday traffic heading over Remutaka Hill Rd between Upper Hutt and Wairarapa was delayed as contractors swept now off the road.

A deep low has brought cold temperatures and snow to other parts of the country.