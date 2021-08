Drivers on Wellington’s State Highway 2 can expect delays and are asked to drive carefully after a five-vehicle pileup near Ngauranga Gorge.

There are no reports of injury however it is causing traffic delays.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said on social media the lanes had been cleared but there was congestion on both north and south-bound lanes.

South-bound delays were past Dowse Dr.