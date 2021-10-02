Obituary: Jenifer Harrison gave Ashley Ardrey shoes a sense of style

Jenifer Harrison will be remembered by many Wellingtonians as the woman behind upmarket shoe store Ashley Ardrey.

Jenifer Laura Harrison: shoe retailer; b August 22, 1934; d August 22, 2021

Style was something that Jenifer​ Harrison knew a lot about. For many years she was something of a fashion icon in Wellington, running the upmarket shoe shop Ashley Ardrey, one of the first in New Zealand to sell women's shoes from Europe.

Known as Jenny, she died recently in Auckland but many older Wellington women will remember her fashionable shoes and colourful attire.

Daughter Jane Findlay​ says her mother had a sense of style and a personality that made her stand out.

“She was a bit of an icon in retailing in New Zealand ... Mum was a very stylish and vibrant lady. She was full of energy and always loved bright colours.”

READ MORE:

* Unrelenting demand for shoe-making workshop prompts Wellington move

* If the shoe shop fits, then wear it

* These Kiwi footwear businesses have been in the family for decades

* Free shoeshines at Te Rapa Racecourse for the SkyCity Hamilton Waikato Cup



She was born in Wellington in 1934, daughter of George Ashley Ardrey, who had been born in Co Down, now in Northern Ireland, in 1909.

Her mother, Dulcie Nikolaison, was born to Danish parents on a farm in Ormondville, near Dannevirke, in 1908.

The Ardrey family had been into shoes for generations, and George’s father (also called George) started a shop in Wellington’s Cuba St called Ardrey'n Sons​.

When the older Ardrey died, George Ashley Ardrey was only 20 and the family thought he was too young to manage a shoe shop, so it was sold.

Supplied Jenifer Harrison, known as Jenny, always had a sense of style.

He went to work for another well-known Wellington shoe family, Hannahs, before marrying Dulcie in 1933.

In 1952, her father bought a shop in Wellington, next to the Duke of Edinburgh Hotel on the corner of Willis St and Manners St.

Years later Jenny remembered it as “quite revolutionary, very modern and stylish”, selling the latest shoes from America and Europe.

After finishing her schooling at Queen Margaret College, she was eager to work in the family store.

Her mother, however, did not think selling shoes was a suitable calling for a young lady.

Bored at home, she applied for a job working for a paediatrician, who told her she should work with children. She trained to become a kindergarten teacher, but fate intervened.

Graduation was a formal affair, and she was required to take a partner.

With a social life that did not extend much beyond her local church, she had been to only one dance and did not know any suitable young men.

A family friend suggested a young man called Arthur Harrison​ and, after going to his parents’ home for dinner, she agreed to take him.

“We had a great evening, although his dancing wasn’t so hot. Nine months later he proposed to me at the top of the Paekākāriki Hill, watching an amazing sunset,” she wrote years later.

It was the beginning of a love affair that lasted 53 years. The couple honeymooned on Stewart Island before settling in Korokoro, in Lower Hutt.

The couple had four children, Jane, Simon, Mark and Sarah, with Jenny working part-time in the shop, which was still owned by her father.

She bought the store, which had by then relocated to Lambton Quay, in 1983, after the death of her brother John. In doing so, she became the fourth generation of her family to own a shoe shop, and later opened three more in Wellington.

Numerous governors-general and their wives relied on her for stylish shoes, and she proudly talked about serving Nelson Mandela’s daughter, Zenani Mandela-Dlamini​, in1995.

She ran the Lambton Quay shop for 25 years, before retiring to Martinborough, where she became a prominent member of St Andrew’s Anglican Church.

Former Wellingtonian Robin Ormerod first visited the shop in 1967 and in later years got to know Jenny and her husband.

“The Harrisons had a superb sense of style and were always immaculately dressed. Arthur was particularly dapper, with smart shoes, classy socks, shirts and colourful braces.

“Jenny was a remarkable dresser and also an astonishing baker. The St Andrew’s Anglican Church in Martinborough, where I met them, benefited from this on many social occasions.”

It was the Wellington shop and sense of style that Ormerod will always remember.

“It stood out among the shops on Lambton Quay because of the window dressing. Inside it was quite formal, but you were assured that your purchase would be comfortable, enjoyable and smart to wear.”

Sources: Jane Findlay, Jenny Harrison, Archdeacon May Croft, Robin Ormerod.