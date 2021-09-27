Car overturns on SH2, Remutaka Hill road

Traffic backed up on the Remutaka Hill Rd after a serious crash about 9.42am Monday.

A person was seriously injured when their car left the road and overturned on State Highway 2, Remutaka Hill Rd on Monday morning.

The sole occupant of the vehicle which crashed shortly before 9.42am was flown to Wellington Hospital in a serious condition.

Emma Harrison of Wellington Free Ambulance ambulance units arrived at the scene at 10.02am and assisted the driver until they were transported by the Westpac Rescue Helicopter.

Waka Kotahi Transport Agency reported the road reopened shortly before 12pm and asked for motorists to be patient while delays eased.

