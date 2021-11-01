Opinion: The people have spoken. Now it’s time to reshape our city

A mass public transport system is due to be constructed between Wellington Railway Station and the airport as part of the $6.4 billion Let's Get Wellington Moving programme.

OPINION: If you feel like Wellington is drifting, here’s the reason: we’ve spent the last few years letting a small number of noisy people and over-cautious bureaucrats block things that the great majority of us have said clearly we want and need.

Our urban fabric – our streets and buildings, the places we go and how we can get there – defines our everyday choices. And we’ve made our desires clear.

During interactions with the council around reshaping our city, Wellingtonians overwhelmingly support pro-walking, sustainable options. In just the last 12 months, more than two-thirds said we want our city to densify before expanding outwards, and a whopping 92 percent prioritised Wellington becoming zero-carbon by 2050, no matter what.

Our rallying cry, as Wellingtonians, should be this: "Stop asking us whether, just let us crack into the how," says Isabella Cawthorn.

We want safer streets, greater density, more public transport, more walking and cycling, and fewer carbon emissions.

The majority of Wellingtonians want the city to grow up rather than out.

Officials keep revisiting the question, though.

In the various “city visioning” schemes – Wellington 2040, Our City Tomorrow, Let’s Get Wellington Moving – they’ve anxiously come back again and again, asking if we’re really sure.

Imagine we were all on a big ocean voyage together, heading to Canada. Yes, we’d need to adjust as we went – for sea conditions, approaching islands, passing whales.

Officials keep consulting on Wellington's future, but it's clear what residents want, writes Isabella Cawthorn.

But we wouldn’t be constantly asking, “Gosh, should we be going to the Northern Hemisphere at all?” and cutting the engines while we debate things. Yet that’s effectively what’s happening.

Take the attempts to improve Wellington’s street network so that ordinary people (not just steely nerved road warriors) can get around by bike and scooter.

Whenever those measures – to calm traffic, or make safe spaces to ride – are about to become reality, neighbourhood-level consultations let small numbers of people say: “If my neighbours and I fight hard enough, we can make the whole thing go away.”

This is pitched as allowing “the public” to decide, but it’s actually just letting a very small part of the local public block what the citywide public needs.

It’s not just measures to let ordinary people get around by bike and scooter: Wellington’s also done this with bus priority lanes, urban intensification, sewer pipes.

We’ve been repeatedly consulted as if the big picture were in doubt, as if it’s 50-50 which is more valid: Neighbour Barry’s passionate defence of his status quo, or the city being able to make progress on its journey.

We should, instead, have focussed our effort where it’s really needed: on figuring out how best to fulfil the public’s mandate. How best to make our streets safer and more appealing for all. How best to build a future-proofed sewage system. How best to get mass transit galvanising urban development and improving our quality of life.

Dr. David Tripp and his colleagues say that a new bike lane through Newtown will ease traffic and parking issues around Wellington Regional Hospital.

In this context, Wellington City Council’s recent approach to cycleways is a breath of fresh air. Finally, they’re not pretending there’s any doubt that Wellington should enable more people to cycle. Instead they’re asking how best to do it – what the most sensible routes are – then live-trialling the actual street improvements. Neighbour Barry can make sure those improvements are adapted to fit his neighbourhood, as is right and fair – but he doesn’t get to relitigate the overall outcome.

We’re headed for a veritable festival of big consultations this spring and summer: a new District Plan, a Green Network Plan, Let’s Get Wellington Moving’s biggest proposals. Our rallying cry, as Wellingtonians, should be this: “Stop asking us whether, just let us crack into the how!”

Isabella Cawthorn is the editor of Talk Wellington, a blog fuelling good public conversation that shapes our cities.