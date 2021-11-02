Opinion: Let’s unleash the ‘micro-mobility’ revolution on our streets

If I told you that next year New Zealand will import more electric bikes and scooters than new cars, would you believe me? Probably not. But it’s true.

Customs New Zealand data suggests we’re on track to import more than 75,000 electric bikes and scooters this year, almost twice last year’s figure. At that rate, in 2022 we’ll easily overtake the 110,000 new cars imported each year.

E-bikes are the real ‘electric vehicle’ revolution that no-one predicted. And they are arriving at a pivotal time. Our cities are only going to become more densely populated: new rules are unlocking more central-city land, buildings near public transport routes will have to be at least six storeys high, and new apartments no longer need to provide car parks. So we can – indeed we have to – rethink how we get around.

Cars can no longer be our sole and exclusive form of transport, especially given Wellington’s narrow, congested roads. Up until a few years ago, the alternatives to car travel were public transport or regular, non-electric cycling. But although both are essential to a well-functioning city, neither has the car’s convenience: buses are regularly stuck in traffic, while cycling up steep Wellington hills is beyond all but the very fittest.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Oliver Bruce wants more electric scooters and bikes – and fewer cars – on the streets of the Wellington region.

Electric bikes and scooters, though, can change all that – and consumers have made their preferences clear through their purchases.

For the last three years, I have been running a podcast and international conference showcasing the new generation of “micromobility” vehicles, from lightweight electric bikes and scooters to tilting electric three-wheeled pods.

The simple addition of electricity transforms these formerly humble vehicles into something that makes you feel like a superhero. The result? E-bikes that get you from Kilbirnie to town in 10 minutes, without breaking a sweat. Scooters that power up to Kelburn from the CBD and can be parked anywhere. Covered electric pods that’ll slipstream through traffic jams. These vehicles unlock the city because they’re the fastest and most convenient mode for our commonest trips.

Adopting micro-mobility vehicles doesn’t mean abandoning cars. I still have mine, and use it on the weekends for long trips. But I think anyone giving micro-mobility a go will come to the same conclusion as me: these new vehicles are more fun and more convenient – and I just don’t need to use my car as often.

The uptake of e-bikes, scooters and pods should also change the infrastructure we build. Modelling on the proposed second Mount Victoria tunnel shows it will speed up peak-hour car trips by just 1-2 minutes on average. Yet it'll cost a billion dollars, take at least a decade to build, and primarily benefit Eastern Suburbs residents. In contrast, my 2018 proposed cycleway plan, “Let’s Get Welly Riding”, shows we could deploy a comprehensive cycleway network in 5-7 years for less than half the tunnel’s cost, enabling kids and old people alike to ride to most places around the city safely and quickly. I know which feels like a better use of ratepayer money to me.

Some of this might sound mad, but if you'd told me five years ago we’d see gangs of suited-up boomers riding bright pink scooters to their business meetings, I’d have told you to sit down and check your pulse.

The world is changing fast, thanks in particular to Covid-19. During its recent lockdowns, Paris created hundreds of kilometres of cycleways, leading to an explosion in e-biking. It’s just voted to add 180 kilometres to the network to meet the new demand.

Wellington's compact city form makes it the perfect fit for electric scooters, bikes and pods. And we have a young, smart and innovative population whose identity is founded on embracing new ways of doing things. Now we just need the bold planning decisions that will unleash the revolution.

Oliver Bruce is an angel tech investor and produces the Micromobility Industries Podcast and Conference, and is an advisor to some micromobility companies. He is also the organiser of Urbanerds, a monthly gathering of Wellington enthusiasts advocating for great urban form and liveable cities.