Reimagining Wellington: Taking inspiration from Melbourne's metamorphosis into a livable city

Melbourne has basked in the glory of being voted the most liveable city in the world for years.

Our Victorian cousins took out the accolade for seven years running, until 2017, when Vienna knocked it off its lofty perch. (Auckland holds the title for 2021, according to the Economist’s annual survey of cities.)

Melbourne is still up there at number nine. But it wasn’t always schooners and skittles for this city of more than five million – and the story of its transformation could hold lessons, or at least inspiration, for the Wellington region as it tries to get its mojo back.

Melbourne’s bustling, arty laneways, the chic inner city living, those packed sidewalk cafés, the lush and green oases – they were all part of the city’s rejuvenation after years in the doldrums.

In the 1980s, people were moving out from the city to the suburbs, heritage architecture was being knocked down, benign high-rise, high-density housing was being knocked together.

According to Rob Adams, the godfather of its resurrection, the city had lost its way.

Melbourne’s Metamorphosis

In 1978, Melbourne had an “empty useless city centre,” according to architectural commentator Norman Day.

In came Adams. An architect and urban designer (though he’s known as the urban choreographer), he arrived in 1983 from Zimbabwe to help cure Melbourne of its urban ills.

The city council had decided to do something about the urban development of the city and Adams was one of several charged with the job.

“We were really just interpreting the ideas that were already forming among the community and the politicians,” he says. “We were giving them a framework on which they could realise that. That became the strategy plan of 1985.”

It started with a simple philosophy, he says: Locals wanted the centre of their city to become a 24-hour place but still with the look and feel of old Melbourne.

That was important for Melburnians, and it should be important for Wellingtonians too, he says. “Use the hills, use the wind – make the best of your assets.”

123RF Degraves Street, one of Melbourne's finest Laneway environments, is full of bars, restaurants, cafe and boutique shopping.

In Melbourne, Adams and his cohort looked at increasing the population density of its inner city, developing mixed use spaces, making it greener by planting, planting planting.

In short, they set about making the centre of Melbourne a more liveable place.

But the city was pretty near broke, so it was a case of working incrementally and with the infrastructure already there.

What’s your postcode?

Adams cites Postcode 3000 as a giant leap forward for the city’s rejuvenation. It was a project focused on increasing residential development in the central area, including the CBD.

By converting old buildings and office space left empty after the property market crash of the late 1980s into apartments, the population in the city boomed.

Supplied Rob Adams, urban architect

In 1983, Melbourne had 685 residential units in the downtown area. Today there are more than 40,000.

“You can’t put that many people in one spot and not see a radical change in the city,” says Adams. “They feed the restaurants, they feed the retail, the clubs. They create the energy that people have come to admire about Melbourne. That’s simply adding one ingredient to the mix of downtown – residential.”

With the increase in residential living came mixed use spaces. Melbourne, like many cities, had used the modernist philosophy of separate zones in the past – office, industrial, shopping.

Adams says this is possibly the worst thing you can do to a city. A crime against urbanity.

You have to have mixed use areas where you have a bit of everything, Adams says. Economically it makes sense.

123rf/Stuff The Melbourne CBD and Yarra river at night

“If you have all these things operating at different times of the day they can share the infrastructure. It’s about a greater efficiency of the infrastructure you already have,” he says. “With this mixed use idea you can find everything you want within walking distance.”

This adheres to the growing popularity of the 20-minute neighbourhood. Essentially, if you walk out of your front door you can find everything you need by walking no more than 20 minutes; swimming pool, gym, cafés and restaurants, bars, doctor, entertainment, work.

That’s what good mixed cities are all about, says Adams, and very much like the European model.

The fringe of the city is where the problems lie, he says, with subdivisions in areas where cars are the only transport option. The only way you can have these 20 minute neighbourhoods is to being people back into the city, he says.

“My heart bleeds for families who move out to these areas when they realise they need two cars to get to the things they need.”

Reclaiming the streets

Adams’ MO has always been to widen streets and plant more trees without losing access for cars (though he didn’t mind losing a lane or two here and there).

In Melbourne’s downtown precinct, they took 80 hectares of asphalt and turned it over to widen footpaths and create public open spaces making it a place for people rather than cars in what the council called its “Grey to Green” policy. That has slowly, incrementally changed the feel of downtown Melbourne.

Covid presented further opportunities to ramp up this programme, with 40 kilometres of new dedicated bike lanes and hundreds of new parklets and sidewalk cafés using street parking bays.

If you start to design your streets for good walking environments, places for people to linger, space for sidewalk cafés, street side vendors, then suddenly the biggest public space in your city becomes the streets, he says.

“I always say if you design a good street, you design a good city.”

123RF/Stuff Locals and tourist enjoying dining on Centre Place in Melbourne’s CBD

Widening and reusing existing streets has worked a treat in making Melbourne a people friendly city. It’s worked so well there hasn’t been the need to pedestrianise in a big way.

That said, the development of the once grim and redundant laneways has made part of Melbourne a landmark for the city, with its distinctive street art and entertainment culture.

The laneways transformation is a success story. It was another case of developing what was already there, Adams says.

The laneways were a product of the way Melbourne was subdivided in the 19th century.

The council didn’t really do much other than to encourage businesses adjacent to the narrow alleyways to embrace and use the area. They put decent lighting in, gave permits for businesses to trade on the street which they paved with bluestone.

Feeling blue

Speaking of bluestone, there’s another key to Melbourne’s identity. That distinctive paving – large slabs of the stuff – can be seen everywhere.

The dark stone is sourced locally so supports the local economy. It’s resilient, robust and doesn’t show up all that blasted discarded chewing gum you see stuck on streets everywhere, says Adams.

“It’s the material of the city. Over the 30 years we’ve been using it, it’s become part of landscape and the look of Melbourne.”

From blue to green

And while we’re talking landscape, greening up has been a crucial piece of the city’s arsenal in its rejuvenation. Consistent planting over three decades has changed the use and look of the city.

The council created an urban forest strategy, planting 3000 trees every year. That green plan continues. The ambition is to increase canopy cover from 14 percent to 40 percent over the next decade.

When you take a photograph of Melbourne in 2030, 40 percent of that will be tree covered, says Adams.

Supplied Council House 2 (CH2) was built by Hansen Yuncken and was Australia's first building to be awarded a six star green star design rating.

Building greener

By the time 2000, rolled round environmental urban planning had become an urgent focus.

One of the biggest emitters of greenhouse gasses downtown was the office, so why don’t we build the greenest offices in Australia, Adams questioned?

The result was Council House 2 – a six green star rated building that houses the City of Melbourne’s council staff office in the heart of the CBD.

The building took a holistic approach to building green – conserving energy and water, improving the air quality and wellbeing of those who worked within its walls.

That was a game changer, says Adams, and many more buildings using the same ethos have followed.

The 20-minute neighbourhood dream

While the City of Melbourne continues its growth (it’s set to double its population in the next 30 years), Wyndham, a city to the west, is beginning its own transformation.

One of those leading the change is Ludo Campbell-Reid, an urban designer and planning specialist who was behind central Auckland’s revamp.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/FAIRFAX NZ/Waikato Times Ludo Campbell-Reid, formally of the Auckland Design Office, now city planner & urban strategist at Wyndham City Council, Melbourne

He’s well aware of the challenges ahead for his new adopted city of Wyndham, where he moved with his family in 2019.

While Melbourne’s city residents are living out the 20-minute neighbourhood dream with everything they need just a walk away, Wyndham has yet to catch up.

His mission is to put the city of 300,000 and growing at the epicentre of its constellation rather than using Melbourne as the destination for its population. Making Wyndham a place where locals live work and play - that’s the task.

The 20-minute neighbourhood idea sits at the heart of Wyndham’s urban future, he says.

At the moment schools are a drive away, as are hospitals. There aren’t many parks and there’s no cycle network. Bus and train services are unreliable.

The public want a greener more sustainable city, better public transport, more cycle lanes, more choices in housing. And at the epicentre of the story is the desire for their own 20-minute neighbourhoods.

“This is my reason for getting up in the morning – to start to deliver that 20 minute vision. That’s something all cities should be grasping.”

Wellington needs ‘hair’

Addressing the ailments of a city is like addressing the health and well-being of a body. That’s Campbell-Reid’s analogy.

Does it need major surgery or just a bit of botox? The necessary restoration of a waterfront like Wellington’s, for example, would be like open-heart surgery, he says.

A decade ago Wellington had a heart that Auckland lacked. It was the leading urban city in the country.

As Auckland City Council's first ever Design Champion in 2006, he and his team set about breathing life back into the city. Transformed and ‘supercharged’ by its super city status, public transport development, an upgrading of the dying city centre and creation of shared spaces, he says it has surpassed Wellington in its urban prowess.

Wellington needs to be a “hairy city”, he says, which translates to greenery everywhere to disrupt wind. Even on our buildings.

We need a roof on key public spaces to create retractable winter gardens that embrace the weather; more cable cars, bike lanes; a bullet train to Auckland; more city ferries like Venice, he says.

But first the city needs a plan and a will and ability to enact it.