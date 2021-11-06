Reimagining Wellington: Imagine kiwi roaming in our hills (and yards)

Capital Kiwi traps cover an area of nearly 24,000 hectares – about the same as the Abel Tasman National Park – from the south-west corner of the North Island, through private and reserve land, all the way up to Porirua.

In the 1990s only 30 tūī and half a dozen pairs of kererū were recorded in Wellington. Native nature was exiled elsewhere, to islands and zoos. In a generation, this has changed nearly unimaginably: hoons of kākā parrots roll around the Town Belt, kererū stretch power lines, tūī rule the kōwhai craft nectar, and kārearea lunching on pigeon in city parks give visceral meaning to eating local.

Thanks to council and community pest control and restoration efforts, plus Zealandia spill-over, the city has dramatically increased its indigenous biodiversity. It’s a remarkable achievement amid “Earth’s Sixth Great Extinction”.

Homecoming kākā, kārearea and kererū have hatched dreams of a special K: kiwi. With big raking claws and a leg drive like Ardie Savea, adult kiwi can fend off most all predators. Where they get hammered is predation on chicks. But manage threats (stoats, roaming dogs) and the adaptable kiwi – they’ll make homes in pines, scrub, pasture – has a fighting chance. I’m the founder of Capital Kiwi: the mission to restore kiwi to the hills.

Since 2018, landowners, iwi and community have helped build the largest intensive stoat trap network in Aotearoa: 4,700 traps over 24,000ha of public and private land. Locals on mountain bike, quad bike, 4WD and foot, have removed over 600 stoats. In November the relentless trapping efforts met the rigorous predator control criteria for the return of kiwi to Te Upoko o Te Ika (to the southwest initially).

Stoat or kiwi? The survival of much of our found-nowhere-else-on-earth island evolution against the pests we introduced, relies on us. Our offshore islands (the ICU beds) are at carrying capacity. A third of the mainland is conservation estate; only an eighth of that has pest control. The dawn chorus in Aro Valley or Karori bests just about any National Park’s, because that’s where people are to do the mahi.

./Stuff Traps are laid to catch predators endangering the Capital Kiwi project.

Fences and islands have won us time, but the future of ngā manu will be secure when they thrive alongside us: relevant and understood, experienced in backyards, at school, shopping and sport. Ambitious, large-scale projects like Capital Kiwi and Predator Free Wellington are strategies that Wellingtonians can already see (and hear).

READ MORE:

* CubaDupa 2021: Māori artists and kaupapa at forefront of festival

* Smoothing the path for Māori wards pleases many in Manawatū regoin

* Kererū making Wellington home in record numbers



In Te Ao Māori the manu are kin, for Pākehā the birds evoke belonging. Experiencing wild kiwi will reconnect us with Tāne’s favourite; with the character we adopted to represent us: a bit shy, but fiercely protective of whānau, resilient, territorial and uniquely ‘from here’. From kahukiwi cloaks to our corporate, sporting and defence force icons, the kiwi grants power. But if we don’t look after the animal itself, then that exchange is unreciprocated. Could you stomach telling the grandkids that we let the animal that we’re named after go extinct?

Support your local Predator Free or restoration group. Consider the impact of our cat and dog companions: the manu are taonga, not free-range pet-food. Do it to meet your neighbours. Do it to defeat the doom scrolling. Spread your legs with purpose. Do it for the heart-tug of seeing the mini T-Rex footprint of kiwi in the Pōneke paru (mud).

SUPPLIED/Stuff Pic of a kiwi, for Capital Kiwi project.

My daughters think kākā, tūī and kārearea are normal. Imagine tīeke doing garden grub control; wētāpunga and pekapeka (bats) sparking Wellington Paranormal investigations. Imagine coming back from a South Coast dive to see thousands of muttonbirds returning to burrows, and sunbathing tuatara evoking the harbour’s taniwha origin story.

Do it because it’s their home too; we know how to look after it, so we ought to. When kōkako singing up the western hills sun, and takahē roaming Te Kopahou, are normal too, we will have delivered on the promise of the kākā screech above our city. We will have shifted from passive pride to active guardianship. Only stumps of giant rātā and tōtara remain in Wellington, but the return of the birds has inspired care for what’s left, and imbued our scrubby, wind-beaten hills with possibility.

The opportunity is a city where living here, between harbour and sea, means living where the wild things are. Imagine going to sleep each night hearing the utterly distinctive call of the kiwi piercing the dusk, proud of the collective effort that delivered it. Poet Lauris Edmond touted Wellington as a “city of action, the world headquarters of the verb”.

Here’s a motto for HQ: Go wild Wellington. Go kiwi!

Paul Ward is the founder and project lead at Capital Kiwi, which is working to bring rowi back to the Wellington region.