Letter from the Editor: The case for optimism

Degraves St, one of Melbourne's finest laneway environments, is full of bars, restaurants, cafes and boutique shopping. It’s hard to believe the laneways were once grimy, grim places.

Change can be hard, and this week, we’ve run lots of stories about the need for change.

Our climate writer, Olivia Wannan, has been reporting from the COP26 summit in Glasgow, telling us about the ever more urgent calls for action to stop our planet from warming. But there’s also a sense of gloominess. COP26 president Alok Sharma​ described the summit as humanity’s “last, best hope” to avoid dangerous levels of global warming. Is this the year the world listens?

Closer to home, we’ve been reporting on the challenges in reinvigorating our region – a challenge that boils down almost entirely to overcoming the housing crisis. New figures out this week show that house prices across the Wellington region have increased by a ridiculous 36 per cent over the past year.

This is at the root of most of our problems. It’s constraining next-gen companies from being able to attract workers, even when offering six-figure salaries, as we wrote in last weekend’s paper. And it’s a large reason behind the number of people living rough on our streets.

But, despite all of this, I believe we can make change happen.

Today, in our latest instalment in the “Reimagining Wellington” series, we are looking at how Melbourne transformed itself. The lessons of its laneways particularly resonated for me. Bess Manson writes that the Australian city managed to turn its grim laneways into a landmark for the city, with its distinctive street art and entertainment culture.

Just imagine if Leeds St was a Melbourne-style laneway? It’s trying, but it’s not there. What could we do to propel that transformation?

Stuff Capital Kiwi imagines rōwī back in our region.

">Capital Kiwi charts the return of native birds to the skies above our cities – just look at the tūī, kākā and kererū above our backyards. This is a direct result of methodical work to eradicate predators like stoats, and – if we are lucky – will lead to the return of rōwī to our region before too long.

(Disclosure: Paul is a friend of mine, but I’m writing about his mahi here because I am genuinely and objectively in awe of this project.)

Both of these examples show that we can make change if we put our minds to it.

That’s why we’ve been running stories for the past week – and will continue to run them over the week ahead – about cities around the world that have brought about change. We've written about bike lanes in Seville and traffic-calming in Porirua. We have stories coming up about Seoul, Berlin and San Francisco.

Of course there are differences between cities. These international examples might not have hills or wind like ours, but I think there is inspiration we can take from these cases. We can pick and choose what we want to do here as our councils embark on a major period of public consultation and regional planning.

Alberto Pezzali/AP The Action Zone at the COP26 UN Climate Summit. The summit in Glasgow gathers leaders from around the world, in Scotland's biggest city, to lay out their vision for addressing the common challenge of global warming.

But, as journalists, I think we have a responsibility to tell you about things that are going right, in an addition to the things that have gone wrong (and those stories come much easier – it’s taken lots of planning and late night phone calls over the past few months to bring you these stories of change).

Even from Glasgow, there have been reasons for optimism. As Olivia wrote this week, India – the world’s third-biggest emitter – for the first time announced it would aim for net-zero emissions (although its timeframe is by 2070). Then there was the (cautious) pledge from countries like Brazil, Russia and Indonesia to stop deforestation by 2030.

I’m trying to be inspired by these promises, and the examples of changes in cities around the world, rather than feeling defeated by China’s carbon emissions or depressed by the state of Civic Square.

Change is hard, but we can do hard things.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Visual journalist Monique Ford.

Inside the newsroom

Monique Ford has been a visual journalist in our Wellington newsroom since 2015. She spends her days out and about in the region, taking photos and producing video to illustrate our stories – whether they’re about politicians or school kids.

Monique, what's the best part of your job?

It is an absolute privilege to meet people of all walks of life and to also work in a job that is well-rounded: creative, physical, out and about, with desk time, challenging.

And what's the most challenging?

Hustling – juggling – doesn't get any easier.

What's your Wellington happy place?

I’m partial to a good view, of which Wellington has many. I am still discovering them.