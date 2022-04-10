Greens announce Wellington local body candidates, endorse Tory Whanau for mayor

Tory Whanau, the former Green Party chief of staff, announced her bid for the Wellington mayoralty last November.

The Green Party has announced its lineup for the local body elections in Wellington, and endorsed its former chief of staff Tory Whanau’s mayoralty campaign.

Whanau, who announced her bid last November, is the only candidate who has so far said they will run for Wellington’s mayoralty at the October elections.

Current Greater Wellington Regional councillor Thomas Nash and the Wellington City Council’s Paekawakawa/Southern ward councillor Laurie Foon are both backed by the Greens for a second term.

The other Green candidates for the Wellington City Council are Luana Scowcroft, Robyn Parkinson, and Lachlan Patterson, while Yadana Saw, Robyn Smith, and Quentin Duthie are endorsed to run for the Greater Wellington Regional Council.

Pukehīnau/Lambton Ward councillor Iona Pannett, who ran as a Green candidate last election, has not been selected by the Green Party but will stand as an independent .

Deputy Mayor Sarah Free, who is a Green councillor for the Motukairangi/Eastern Ward, announced last December she would run as an independent in this year’s elections.

A spokesperson from the Wellington branch of the Green Party said it is focusing on liveable communities that prioritises denser housing around public transport, and reducing waste and climate emissions.

Voting for councillors on the Wellington City Council and Greater Wellington Regional Council will take place on October 8, with nominations closing on August 12.