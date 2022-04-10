Police continue investigation into possible human skull dug up in Wellington garden

Police officers lay a tarpaulin over the area where the possible human skull was found in Wadestown on Saturday.

Police are still trying to work out whether the object discovered at a Wadestown address on Saturday is a human skull.

Officers were called to the Weld Street property at 12.15pm on Saturday after a woman dug up what might be a human skull while replanting a tree in her garden.

KEVIN STENT A police officer at the scene where a possible human skull was found in Wadestown on Saturday.

Detective Sergeant Daniel Macintosh said on Sunday afternoon that tests are still ongoing. No other bones have been discovered.

He said earlier on Saturday the skull did not appear to be recently buried, and the police would work with an anthropologist and use ESR testing to determine what the object is.