Hospital emergency departments struggling as winter illnesses add to existing pressures

The demand for urgent medical attention is so high in some emergency departments they cannot physically fit all the sick people inside.

The Covid-19 pandemic and winter illnesses are ramping up pressure on already stretched hospital EDs, and district health boards across the country are pleading with the public to stay away if their medical needs are not acute.

Dr John Bonning of the Australasian College of Emergency Medicine said unwell health staff was one of the main factors in the “challenging” situation many district healths boards faced right now.

“It’s the same across the country. Staff illness and staying away from work when you’re unwell has now become the new norm.”

supplied/Stuff A banner across Capital and Coast DHB's webpage shows people the preferable steps "I'm unwell, where should I go?", Healthline, GP, Afterhours, Hospital ED" in that order.

Bonning said ongoing significant Covid sickness was compounding traditional pressures such as seasonal influenza, coughs and colds “that’s resulted in EDs having fewer people doing the same job”.

“The prolonged stays in emergency departments are just getting manifestly worse. What that means is that EDs are physically full.

“There are several around the country where I’ve heard this occur where there is absolutely no physical space in emergency departments, so the ambulances can’t offload.”

“So the ambulances are stuck outside ED with the patients.”

Bonning said staff isolating or sick also affected other parts of hospitals.

“That also impacts the hospital because beds will need to close, because they don’t have nurses, so it’s right across the whole healthcare workforce and right across the whole country.”

Christel Yardley/Stuff Dr John Bonning of the Australasian College of Emergency Medicine said several factors were behind the surge in ED presentations.

He said paediatric presentations usually increased four-fold in winter and this was not good news for the rest of the season.

Winter illnesses have not yet hit with full force in many regions, but calls had gone out from several district health boards, for people to see their GPs if the situation was not urgent.

Canterbury health board put out a public plea after a weekend spike in ED presentations.

On Sunday, Christchurch Hospital ED staff saw 342 people, up by 59 compared with the same day last year.

A Ministry of Health spokesperson although New Zealand has passed the peak of the current Omicron outbreak, they were now preparing for a combination of Covid, influenza and RSV this winter.

“After two years of closed borders, immunity to these illnesses will be low and we need to do all we can to keep ourselves and our whānau healthy.

“The best thing people can do to prepare for winter is to make sure they have had their Covid-19 booster and a flu shot, and are up-to-date with their MMR vaccine.”

Hawke’s Bay’s health board issued a notice on Monday urging people to “take steps to ensure they can deal with minor ailments at home to alleviate stress on health providers”.

There were 20 people in Hawke’s Bay Hospital with Covid-19 and 10 people with influenza.

“DHB staff and community healthcare staff were also affected by illness, exacerbating waiting times and the ability to resource health centres safely,” the notice said.

Hutt Hospital’s emergency department was asking patients not to turn up unless they needed urgent attention.

Wellington Hospital’s ED Te Pae Tiaki was also experiencing higher than normal patient numbers.

Patients at Waikato Hospital reported recently that they had to wait an entire work shift to be treated at the ED.

SUPPLIED A green tent used at Nelson Hospital for ED triage when they ran out of room last month.

Patients arriving at Nelson Hospital’s emergency department on Anzac day had to be triaged in a tent outside after the hospital “simply ran out of beds”.

