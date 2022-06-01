Tornadoes lift roofs, uproot trees and 'demolish small buildings' on Kāpiti Coast

Roger and Mavis Smith talk about the tornado that hit their home in Waikanae, on the Kāpiti Coast, on Wednesday, June 1, 2022.

Tornadoes have hit coastal communities on the Kāpiti Coast, lifting roofs, flattening sheds and scattering debris.

Emergency services were called to at least one address in Nicholas Place about 11am, with reports of a roof being lifted.

Roger and Mavis Smith were sitting in their back room in Waikanae when the tornado hit.

“All of a sudden there was a huge bang,” Roger said. “The bifold doors flung open like an explosion.”

BRAD MACKAY/FACEBOOK Waikanae resident captured this video of the tornado coming through on his CCTV. .

“It was really rattly and noisy, we all stayed inside and watched it happen,” she said.

The wind gust was like nothing they had ever seen before.

Bikes and furniture were flung around the garage. Then came a knock on the door by a neighbour asking if they had seen their roof.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff A contractor starts repairs on a tornado-damaged roof in Ashleigh Way, Waikanae Beach.

They went out on to the street and realised part of their roof was gone.

“Looking back, I was like, holy smoke,” Mavis said.

Fire and Emergency shift manager Belinda Beets said crews assisted three homeowners to cover roofs in Waikanae with tarpaulins.

Supplied In Waimea Rd, Waikanae, the mini tornado lifted a trampoline over a 2-metre-high fence and on to the road, damaging a parked car on its way.

She said crews also attended another incident where it had appeared a different tornado had struck around the same time.

“Just north of the Otaihanga roundabout on the old State Highway 1, they had a small tornado go through and it has completely demolished a sleepout and damaged other buildings on one property and uprooted trees.”

Around six to 10 large gum trees were blown over in King Arthur Drive.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Around six to 10 large gum trees were blown over in King Arthur Drive in Otaihanga.

Bill Thomas, who lives in Nicholas Place in Waikanae, was in the garage when the tornado blasted down his cul-de-sac, took a hard left turn through a neighbour's fence and left a gaping hole in their roof.

“You could feel the pressure on your body as it went by. It was sort of sucking your body in.”

KEVIN STENT/Stuff A tornado struck the home of Roger and Mavis Smith at Waikanae Beach on Wednesday morning

He saw his neighbour's roof tiles swirling high in the air with garden furniture before being dropped three doors down.

“It was horrendous. Then it was all over in a couple of minutes,” he said.

Brad McKay was sitting in his Weggery St house in Waikanae when the tornado came through and said it sounded like a “Mack truck driving through the house”.

“That super-gnarly wind sound, man.”

He checked the footage of a CCTV camera that had been pointed at his porch and driveway and saw it had captured a trampoline landing on his car.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Fence damage from Wednesday morning’s tornado on Ashleigh Way, Waikanae Beach.

In Waimea Rd, the mini tornado lifted a trampoline over a 2-metre-high fence and on to the road, damaging a parked car on its way.

Thomas, a resident in Waimea Rd, said he heard a roar but did not see the tornado.

“It was a huge roar of wind that shook the house,” he said. He first noticed a pot plant knocked over in the garden before seeing that the neighbour’s trampoline had escaped their property.

Another neighbour’s shed had been flattened and they were having to pick up their tools from around the garden.

MetService duty forecaster Heath Gullery said a line of heavy showers and thunderstorms that passed over Kāpiti about 11am was what likely caused the tornado.

“It is entirely possible that one of those storms created a small tornado in the Waikanae area.”

SUPPLIED Trees damaged by the small tornado.

Gullery said upward motion of air through the atmosphere and wind rotation through lower and mid-levels could create this phenomenon.

“When those things come together in conjunction with a heavy shower and thunderstorms, it can produce a small tornado.”

He said it appeared the Waikanae event was smaller and less intense than the tornado that hit Levin recently.

Deb Udy, who lives in Waimea Rd, said “the noise was everywhere” as the tornado went past. She saw a trampoline being blown down the street and the top of a chimney fall into a neighbouring garden.

The tornado was particularly loud at her house as the shed in their backyard fell over, flattened against a fence.