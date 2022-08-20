Porirua powers forward in the face of Omicron

Business at former Tall Fern Tania Tupu’s café and gallery Aloha Friday in Tītahi Bay is booming.

The sun is rising over Tītahi Bay as former Tall Fern Tania Tupu (Ngāti Porou) opens the red front door of Aloha Friday. The streets surrounding are quiet now, but in a few hours, the café and gallery will be humming with customers asking for a cup of Raglan Roast coffee.

Tupu and her husband, former Tall Black Chris Tupu, have opened Aloha Friday to provide a gallery space for Tania’s eponymous jewellery sharing her Māori heritage, as well as to offer coffee and food.

To Tupu, it made sense. She was born and raised in Ascot Park in Porirua East. “I’m deep-rooted,” she says.

Porirua has always been a city with a rich demographic. Almost half of its population (48.6%) identify as Māori or Pasifika.

Today, the city is bifurcated, between the more affluent coastal suburbs to the north and the west such as Whitby, Plimmerton and Pukerua Bay, with their direct access to coastal parks and recreation reserves.

The eastern suburbs – Cannons Creek, Waitangirua, Ascot and, until recently, Tītahi Bay – have often struggled economically. The area was developed in the 1960s for government housing projects to house New Zealand's burgeoning working-class immigrant population. Today, the physical and social infrastructure pales in comparison to nearby Aotea.

But just as Covid has benefited the suburbs over the CBD in Wellington, it has also proven to be an economic boom for Porirua, with new businesses like Thai eatery Aroy, Abandoned Brewery, FS Cycles, Beer Engine and Sushil’s Musclechef Kitchen & Café providing variety to residents.

Mayor Anita Baker said the local economy is “thriving” – she saw four new shops opening their doors around the city centre in the space of two weeks this year, and they were all doing well.

Despite uncertainties from the pandemic, inflation and rising costs of living, she said locals were more than happy to splurge out at local shops, with vendors working non-stop at the city’s annual Love Local business expo late last month.

“Everybody is looking after their businesses – it’s a real community here.”

The work-from-home trend has driven increased consumer spending, bolstering Porirua’s economy and supporting local businesses. A third of locals now choose to work from home instead of commuting to Wellington.

“People are increasingly looking to areas outside the major cities to base themselves and want to access the key services that urban centres provide,” said Brad Olsen, principal economist at economic monitoring organisation Infometrics.

“Porirua is a more balanced fit for some families, with family connections, good service provision, and access to other parts of the Wellington region without the same difficulties seen in Wellington City itself.”

As a result, people are more out and about in their local community and spending in a way never before seen in Porirua.

According to the latest report from Infometrics, Porirua’s local economy grew by 7.6 per cent in the last three months of 2021, outperforming the national average of 5.5 per cent.

Consumer spending was reportedly up 10.1 per cent, double the national average.

Beyond food, entrepreneurship in consumer goods and leisure experiences is strong. Porirua City Council has even backed its own accelerator programme, Launch Lab, to help entrepreneurs validate their ideas.

Sisters Savannah and Stefanie McKnight credited the programme for helping them turn their passion for sewing burlesque costumes into a business, The Stitchery, at Elsdon.

The duo met their mentor, Laurie Wilson, a former chairperson and Board member of the Porirua Chamber of Commerce and advertising whiz at Saatchi & Saatchi, through Launch Lab.

He helped the McKnights with their business plan and has even encouraged them to get some of their unique products patented.

The Stitchery now operates as a workshop space where everyone can create rhinestone-encrusted pieces.

“The Launch Lab put us in touch with so many amazing entrepreneurs. We’ve made so many cool connections,” said Savannah McKnight.

In the basement of a 1960's style house at Tītahi Bay, the Solid lab generates thousands of toothpaste tabs and litres of toothpaste weekly. It is an apothecary of jars, mixers and tab presses.

Founder Laura Nixon and partner Adam McConnochie attended Launch Lab sessions soon after moving to Porirua. "It was so cool how welcoming everyone was," said Laura.

The two enjoy their new way of working compared to the former commute. "We have so many local customers. Going for a walk along the beach is like Lambton Quay. You can't help ending up talking to someone," says Adam.

Porirua gym Revl found that word-of-mouth tends to generate leads.

“People who love family, music, and coming together. They bring their friends, and that’s why they stay,” said director Karin Pennington.

The local boom has led to unprecedented demand for staff. The city’s unemployment currently sits at a 10-year low of 4.1 per cent, with 29,000 Porirua residents now employed.

That isn’t surprising, says Olsen.

“Porirua’s economy is also benefiting from the expansions in the broader public sector, with around 650 extra roles in the public sector added for Porirua residents compared to pre-pandemic levels,” he said.

“Professional and financial services are also higher, with greater opportunities for businesses to locate staff in, and attract staff from, Porirua.”

The Stitchery has made a concerted effort to hire diversely whenever possible.

“I’m trying to get someone with a disability to come on board [to The Stitchery] to help us with user experience design,” said Savannah McKnight.

The expansion opportunities for new and existing business owners make the city ripe for creativity and commerce.

Those building blocks are enough to get former residents to return to ‘P-Town.’

Tupu is one of them. She had an "awesome childhood", she says, but never imagined she'd want to move back. Now not only do her own family live in Porirua, but she has her own business. What goes around, has come around.

Revl’s Swedish-born director Pennington sums it up best. “We always feel safe; we always feel valued. People are grateful. I love the people in this community.”

Additional reporting by Justin Wong