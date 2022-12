Looking over Porirua Harbour to Tītahi Bay Rd where a person was pulled from the water on Friday morning.

A person has died after being pulled from Porirua Harbour, north of Wellington, on Friday morning.

Emergency services were called to reports of a person in the water near Tītahi Bay Rd about 7.10am.

In a statement, police said the person was pulled from the water and CPR was started but they were not able to be revived.

Police were making inquiries into the incident.