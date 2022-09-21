Two months after storm caused landslips, road re-opens to Lower Hutt suburb

The two lanes of the Eastern Hutt Rd closed due to slips have re-opened.

The two southbound lanes of the Eastern Hutt Rd, closed after a storm in July, have re-opened.

The lanes had been closed after a series of large landslides threatened access to the Lower Hutt suburb.

The suburb’s 10,000 residents have faced long delays leaving for work or school in the morning and returning home in the evening.

In August, John Woodall​ reported that his 20-minute commute to Petone was taking 40 minutes and he was frustrated by the delays.

READ MORE:

* Weather mayhem: The worst is over, says MetService

* Land slip causes 'major' traffic delays on SH2 north of Wellington

* Wellington's wild weather: What you need to know

* Heavy rain floods homes, closes roads as bad weather hits Wellington



“We, like many other Stokes Valley residents, are getting tired and impatient, and frustrated, with the situation.”

Stuff A large slip near the Stokes Valley entrance.

Mayor Barry said he was pleased the two southbound lanes have re-opened.

Work on the slips had now been completed and it was now safe to use the road.

A temporary speed limit of 30kmph will still be in place.

Some sections of the lane closest to the slips still have containers and concrete barriers in place.

Those sections will continue to be closed for some time as the council looks for a permanent solution.

Barry has said that a permanent solution to the slips that have plagued the area has to be found.

The council plans to use $20 million from a Government infrastructure fund to try to guarantee access to Stokes Valley, which has been hit by a series of large slips on the main access road.

The council has said it will look at all options, including a bridge to improve access.

Locals, like Ambar Williams​, have been quick to take to social media welcoming the good news.

”Amazing work. This will help so much during peak times. Hopefully people stop complaining now.”