Mt Victoria Tunnel cleared after four-car crash

Police were called to the crash in the Mt Victoria tunnel about 8.40am. (file photo).

A four-car “nose-to-tail” crash that blocked the north-bound lane of Wellington’s Mt Victoria tunnel on Thursday morning has been cleared.

Traffic was flowing freely through again by 9.40am after the crash which happened about 8.40am.

A police spokesperson said nobody was injured in the crash and, about 9am, arrangements were being made to tow the vehicles from the tunnel.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said the crash had closed both lanes of the tunnel but had since been cleared.

Motorists were advised to expect some delays until queued traffic fully cleared.

