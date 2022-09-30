Flood-prone Lower Hutt carpark reopened

Nareman Bozooh captured the flooding on the Hutt Rd near Melling about 7.20pm on Thursday.

Riverbank Carpark and Block Rd in Lower Hutt have reopened after being closed due to high water levels in Te Awa Kairangi, Hutt River on Friday morning.

The areas were reopened shortly before 9.45am.

High water levels in Te Awa Kairangi, Hutt River forced the closure of Block Rd and the Riverbank Carpark in Lower Hutt at about 4am.

About 7.50am a spokesperson for Hutt City Council said Block Rd and Riverbank Carpark had been closed “as a precaution” and would be reassessed after high tide at 9am.

People were advised to avoid unnecessary travel in the area.

Flooding was also reported on nearby Witako Street on Thursday evening due to a blocked storm water drain but had been cleared.

Supplied/Stuff Block Rd in Lower Hutt has been closed 'as a precaution' due to higher levels in the Hutt River on Friday.

A heavy rain watch was in place for the Tararua ranges overnight. MetService forecast rain with briefly heavy spells on Friday morning. Conditions were expected to clear by afternoon. Strong southerlies throughout the day should ease by late evening.

