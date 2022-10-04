Wellington mayoral candidate Paul Eagle 'sorry' for likening council staff to Gestapo

Paul Eagle is saying sorry to Wellington City Council staff after calling some of them “Gestapo” in old tweets.

Mayoral candidate Paul Eagle has apologised to the Wellington City Council staff he called the “Gestapo” in a series of tweets during the heated early days of the Island Bay cycleway debate.

The tweets, posted at the end of 2015, have returned to public discussion as Eagle, currently the Labour MP for Rongotai, runs for mayor of Wellington.

“I thought you were a member of the Mayor’s #WCCGestapo”, Eagle tweeted to one person just before Christmas 2015, when he was a councillor representing the Southern ward, which includes Island Bay, and less than a year before he became deputy mayor.

“Attempting to silence anyone who gets in her (cycle) way,” Eagle wrote.

Stuff/Stuff Wellington mayoral hopeful likened council staff to the Gestapo in several tweets at the end of 2015. He has since apologised.

He used the #WCCGestapo mention three more times over two days. They have remained online since.

The Gestapo were the German state secret police during the Nazi regime, responsible for political enforcement and were notorious for their brutal methods and operations.

“I regret the language,” Eagle said on Thursday last week when asked about the tweets. “I’m certainly sorry,” he said, pledging to delete the messages. At least one was still online on Monday afternoon.

Eagle said he now rarely used Twitter and said it was a “toxic environment”.

Phil Reid/Stuff Celia Wade-Brown famously cycled out to the airport in her hi-vis gear to meet Hillary Clinton (second from right) in 2010. Also pictured are then US Ambassador David Huebner and Murray McCully. (File photo)

Celia Wade-Brown, who was the mayor of Wellington at the time and is now openly supporting Green mayoral candidate Tory Whanau, said she never raised the issue with Eagle at the time as she thought it was better to ignore the comments.

"I can't respect anyone who casts Gestapo aspersions on council staff," Wade-Brown said.

The time around Christmas 2015 was notably heated around Island Bay, as construction neared completion and some labelled the cycleway a “death trap” and others said it was “confusing”. It would later be altered.

Wade-Brown – who famously rode to the airport to meet US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton – was then under intense scrutiny for her support of the cycleway.

Monique Ford/Stuff Mark Peck on left in 2016 with outgoing mayor Celia Wade-Brown, and outgoing councillor Ray Ahipene-Mercer ahead of their final council meeting.

Mark Peck, a city councillor at the same time as Eagle, recalled Eagle having a “really, really strong crack at me” over the Island Bay cycleway.

Peck said he forewarned Eagle he was going to vote for the cycleway but got an angry response to this in a council meeting.

“It put a damper on my relationship with him for the rest of my time on council.”