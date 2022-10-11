Police seek woman in relation to suspected arson in South Wairarapa

Police urgently want to locate 47-year-old Maya Moore in relation to fires at two rural properties in Wairarapa.

Police have yet to locate a woman in relation to a suspected arson attack on two rural South Wairarapa properties early on Tuesday morning.

​They have appealed for sightings of 47-year-old Maya Moore, who is believed to have been in the area when the fires on Wards Line, which sits between Greytown and Martinborough, were reported.

Moore – described as being about 185cm tall, of thin build, and often wears an oilskin waistcoat and cowboy hat – is believed to have been seen walking or hitch-hiking in the area on Tuesday morning.

Detective Inspector Darrin Thomson said police were concerned about her wellbeing, adding any sightings should be reported to police immediately and she should not be approached by the public.

Police also appealed for sightings of a white 2003 Toyota Corolla sedan, registration BKZ826, which Moore is understood to have had access to in Wards Line.

Residents were asked to “be alert” and check their properties.

Piers Fuller/Stuff Malcolm Coleman said the fires had created a sense of “fear and helplessness” in the community.

About eight fire appliances, three tankers and 11 support vehicles, including several from Hutt Valley and Palmerston North, responded to the fires on Wards Line at about 4am.

Residents on the road were alarmed by the events, one saying the fires had created a sense of “fear and helplessness” in the community.

“You don’t think this is going to happen in your backyard. It was shocking not knowing if there was someone out there waiting to burn everything to the ground,” Malcolm Coleman said.

Coleman awoke to sirens and went outside to see his neighbour’s house was ablaze and buildings across the paddocks were on fire.

“I thought ‘Oh my God’ when I saw flames roaring out of his house. Then I looked over towards Featherston and I saw more by the buildings on fire.”

Another resident along the rural road awoke to his dogs barking.

“My partner said ‘fire!’ – I looked outside and the outside of the house was alight. When I looked around the corner there was another fire at the laundry door and the sleepout that I just finished was on fire,” Dave Morrison said.

Andy Mcivor Firefighters from around Wairarapa and Wellington fought a huge blaze over two South Wairarapa properties in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

A neighbouring house and barn were also “well away”. He felt it was suspicious as the buildings were spaced apart and burning on the outside.

Morrison said his house was likely repairable but the damage to his neighbour’s home was far worse.

“They’re pretty devastated. They’re hardworking farmers and they’ve had their property destroyed,” he said.

Malcolm Coleman/Supplied Firefighting crews from all over the Wairarapa attended the fire, as well as crews from Wellington.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand assistant commander Jason Hill​ said that when Greytown fire crews arrived on the scene, they quickly found more fires burning in the area.

By 8.30am, they were reported to be “well contained”, with the occupants accounted for and no injuries reported, he said.

Piers Fuller/Stuff Fire and Emergency assistant commander Jason Hill at the scene of multiple fires on Tuesday.

Police had earlier cordoned off the road. Fire and Emergency shift manager Murray Dunbar said Police said the cause of the fire would have to be investigated as it was likely to be treated as suspicious.

Carterton mayor Ron Mark and South Wairarapa district mayor Martin Connelly both visited the site yesterday.

Mark said he had spoken to firefighters at the scene where at least five buildings were targeted, who told him it was “clearly arson”.

“The fires were lit separately from the outside of the buildings and one was even set (on fire) when they were fighting the others.

A two-storey building was destroyed and a second was badly damaged, he said.

Piers Fuller/Stuff Police and fire block a road near the blaze in South Wairarapa.

Anyone with information can contact police via 105 and quote file number 221011/4122.. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Anyone with any information about Maya Moore’s whereabouts is asked to contact police immediately.