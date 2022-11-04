Burning car on Transmission Gully raises cell phone coverage concerns

The car that caught fire on Transmission Gully on Thursday shows the risks of not having complete cellphone coverage on that stretch of State Highway 1, said one motorist who witnessed the blaze.

“Once you reach the top of that hill there’s actually no coverage at all. It's so dangerous,” said Francess​ Olivia Carr, who drives over Transmission Gully several times a week from her home in Ōtaki.

“Surely they can put some towers in there. It’s been built for a long time, I don’t understand why nothing’s been done,” said Carr, who filmed the incident.

Transmission Gully officially opened in March 2022. As early as September 2021 concerns were being raised about black spots in coverage along the motorway’s route.

At the time, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency spokesperson Andrew Thackwray confirmed there were sections of the motorway without mobile phone coverage.

Ventia, the subcontractor responsible for the operation and maintenance of the road, had been discussing the issue with emergency services for several months, Stuff reported.

Francess Carr/Supplied A car caught fire after climbing the Wainui saddle in transmission Gully on Thursday.

Prior to the motorway’s opening Sergio Mejía, chief executive of Wellington Gateway Partnership, which held the Transmission Gully contract, said steps were being taken to boost the radio and mobile signals.

“NZ Police are looking to install an additional radio repeater along the route to strengthen their communications, and Waka Kotahi is discussing the possible future provision of coverage along Transmission Gully with mobile network operators,” he said last year.

On Friday, Andy Knackstedt of Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said the length and locations of black spots varied between different mobile operators.

“The responsibility for providing mobile network coverage along the state highway network ultimately rested with providers,” he said.

Ventia had full communication capability along the motorway using its radio network.

“Transmission Gully has a radar system that detects incidents anywhere along the road and is monitored 24/7 by an operations team who will direct incident response assistance where necessary,” Knackstedt said.

The car caught fire on Thursday afternoon, just beyond the Wainui saddle ahead of the runaway vehicle lane.

Firefighters and police were called to the incident, but no one was injured.

Supplied Firefighters attempt to control major truck fire on Transmission Gully, north of Wellington.

In early October a truck was reduced to a burnt out shell after it caught fire on the motorway between Paekākāriki and Pāutahanui. No one was injured in the October incident.

Francess Carr said she was concerned that the gradients on the motorway were leading to incidents of over heating vehicles.

“I just don’t understand why it needed to be so steep. I need to get a run-up to 120kmh before I hit it otherwise my car won’t make it up the hill. I can hear my car straining,” Carr said.

Knackstedt disputed the notion that Transmission Gully’s gradient was problematic.

“The Wainui Saddle has a similar gradient to Ngauranga Gorge but the design of the road is very different. Cars and trucks are able to get around the curves more easily, and at higher speeds,” he said.

Knackstedt said steeper sections of State Highway could be found on SH1 Bombay Hills, SH2 Remutaka Hill, SH29 Kaimai Rd and “all of the South Island mountain passes”.

Those sections of road “do not pose any problem for the current vehicle fleet”, he said.