Roads reopened, trains resume after fatal crash in Wellington

Trains were suspended and roads closed after a fatal crash between a car and motorcycle in Khandallah, Wellington.

The scene of a fatal crash which closed a Wellington suburban railway station has reopened.

A person has died after a crash involving a car and a motorcycle on Station Rd, Khandallah, about 6.35am on Monday.

Police closed the road and train services were stopped as the crash happened near railway tracks.

The Serious Crash Unit was investigating the incident.

Supplied Police cordon off streets in Khandallah after a fatal crash near the intersection of Station Rd and Cashmere Ave on Monday.

A police spokesperson said the road was reopened just after 10am.

Metlink spokesperson Stephen Heath said Khandallah railway station had reopened and services resumed shortly after 11am.

