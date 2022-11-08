SH1 north of Wellington closed after crash in southbound lane

Both lanes of SH1 would be closed after a crash which happened shortly before 9.35am. (File photo).

Both lanes on State Highway 1, north of Waikanae, will be closed after a crash on Tuesday morning.

The southbound lane was partially blocked in the crash which happened shortly about 9.00am near the intersection of SH1 and Ngārara Rd.

There were no reports of serious injuries.

Police said both lanes would be closed due to damage to the median barriers.

Motorists would be diverted through Waikanae.

