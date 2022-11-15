SH1 north of Wellington cleared after crash

A two vehicle crash blocked lanes on SH1 near Te Horo early on Tuesday morning. (File photo).

A two-vehicle crash blocked lanes on State Highway 1 north of Waikanae on Tuesday.

Three people received minor injuries and one person moderate injuries in the crash which happened just before 5am between Te Hapua Rd and Te Horo Beach Rd.

A police spokesperson said the crash blocked lanes in the north and south direction and contractors were called in to clear the site.

Felix Marwick of Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency confirmed the road was reopened just ahead of 6am.

