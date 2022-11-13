Pink wave rolls onto Wellington waterfront for breast cancer awareness fundraiser

Ruia Te Poi Jamieson has survived the aggressive HER2-positive type of breast cancer thanks to early diagnosis and treatment.

A pink wave rolled onto Wellington’s waterfront on Sunday to raise money for the fight against breast cancer.

The sea of tulle and hot pink wigs and leis swelled from Upper Frank Kitts Park as the Breast Cancer Foundation NZ’s annual Pink Ribbon Walk headed off along the waterfront.

Sporting a pink Puma sweatshirt among the 800-odd participants was Ruia Te Poi Jamieson​, for whom the event was deeply personal.

In 2020, Te Poi Jamieson (Muaūpoko, Te Atiawa) was diagnosed with the aggressive HER2-positive type of breast cancer after she found a lump while having a shower.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff The Pink Ribbon Walk is an annual fundraiser for the Breast Cancer Foundation.

“It came out of the blue. Breast cancer doesn’t run in our family at all,” she said.

At first, she’d assumed the lump was caused by hormonal changes. But when it was still there a month later she decided to get it checked out. In an abundance of caution, her doctor referred her to a specialist.

Although nothing sinister was found in her mammogram, she was still sent for a targeted biopsy, which found the cancer.

Since then, she’s had four rounds of chemotherapy, 17 rounds of targeted therapy (with the drug Herceptin), 15 rounds of radiation and four surgeries and is due to have another surgery.

Te Poi Jamieson is “incredibly grateful” for her medical team’s perseverance in discovering the cancer, allowing her to get treatment early.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff A pink wave rolls onto the Wellington waterfront as the Pink Ribbon Walk kicks off.

“I just want to encourage more women to go get this done. Because we can’t be complacent and not all stories end in death. Iwant to encourage people to frontfoot this stuff.”

She particularly wanted to spread awareness for wāhine Māori who may be whakama (ashamed) to go for breast cancer screening: “By waiting around they’re not doing anything. The outcome is detrimental for our whānau”.

Each year around 360 women are diagnosed with breast cancer across the Wellington region and it’s the leading cause of death for Kiwi women under 65.