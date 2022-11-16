The Dominion Post's Christmas appeal: Why we chose The Good Registry

The Good Registry's Chief of Good Christine Langdon wants Kiwis to consider how they shop at Christmas this year.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year. It’s time for the Dominion Post’s annual Christmas appeal, where we tell you about cool people making a big difference in our community. Over the past two years, we’ve highlighted groups in our region, like Nourish and Bellyful, who are helping to feed kids in need, and groups like Age Concern and the Wellington City Mission, who are helping to foster connections.

Dominion Post readers have given so generously to these groups over the past two years, filling their coffers and their hearts. Thank you, readers.

This year we are shining a spotlight on The Good Registry, a Wellington-based non-profit that is tackling two huge problems: growing need in our country during a cost of living crisis, and the rubbish filling our landfills.

Over the next month, we will profile four charities on The Good Registry’s giving list, which runs the full gamut from the SPCA and Trees That Count to the Mental Health Foundation and the Wellington Children’s Hospital.

Monique Ford/Stuff Bellyful nourishes and connects communities by cooking and delivering meals to those in need. Pictured: Nicole Barlow, Porirua branch co-ordinator, oversees the monthly preparation of meals.

But to kick off this year’s appeal, we tell you all about The Good Registry, started by three enterprising Wellington women who wanted to change the way corporates give gifts. Instead of branded merch like tote bags and key rings, they wanted to give companies a more intentional and sustainable option. Now anyone who wants can do the same.

Kevin Stent/Stuff The southern landfill in Wellington.

Good vibes, no plastic waste or packaging.

Over the next month, we will tell you how you can use The Good Registry to give more meaningful gifts this Christmas, if you’re so inclined. We’re highlighting the registry and its charity partners because we want to do our bit to making the Wellington region a better place for all of us.

Read the full series here: stuff.co.nz/xmasappeal