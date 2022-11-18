Police treating Napier woman's death as homicide

Police are treating the death of a woman at a Marewa address on Friday morning as a homicide. (File photo).

A woman is dead in Napier, sparking a homicide investigation.

Police were called to an incident at address on Nuffield Avenue, Marewa about 4.25am.

The woman was found unresponsive and had died at the scene.

Police said an offender was yet to be located. They are investigating.

Police appealed to anyone with information regarding this event to contact 105 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Do you know more? Email news@dompost.co.nz