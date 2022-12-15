Caitlin Cherry named new editor of The Dominion Post

Caitlin Cherry has been appointed as Stuff’s new editor of The Dominion Post.

She will begin her new role on February 7.

Cherry has worked as a journalist, producer and senior news leader at RNZ for more than 20 years. During her tenure she worked on Morning Report, Nine to Noon, Afternoons and The Panel before becoming Director of Content.

Most recently Cherry has been Head of Content at Consumer NZ.

“We’re thrilled to have Caitlin leading our newsroom in the capital. She is a fierce advocate for the city and as a lifelong Wellingtonian, she is inherently aware of all that is newsworthy in the city and region,” says Stuff Chief Content Officer Joanna Norris.

“The Dominion Post is a critical part of the city fabric and is loved by our readers and subscribers. The Wellington newsroom also plays a crucial part in maintaining Stuff’s market leading position across print and digital, as well as Stuff.co.nz’s position as New Zealand’s number one news website.

“Within the region we reach 403,000 - that’s 89% of Wellingtonians. It will be a key focus for Caitlin and her team of brilliant journalists to keep growing this audience, through powerful and essential journalism,” said Norris.

Cherry says editing a newspaper that she has grown up alongside is an exciting prospect.

“I have watched the city grow and become more and more dynamic over the years. But we are at a crossroads and we face some very real threats; the impacts of climate change, the pressures of the cost of living, housing, our economic future and more.

“Over the years I’ve watched the evolution of Stuff and The Dominion Post with interest and I look forward to working with the team to ask the big questions, look at the best solutions, and talk to those people who are doing all they can to make life better for the community,” said Cherry.

Current Dominion Post Editor Anna Fifield is leaving the paper to rejoin The Washington Post as Asia/Pacific Editor.