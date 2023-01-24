Wairarapa man arrested at airport after child pornography found on multiple devices

A Wairarapa man was arrested upon arrival at Wellington Airport (File photo).

A Wairarapa man has been granted bail after being charged with possession and importation of child sex abuse material.

In a statement, a Customs spokesperson said the 41-year-old Filipino national was arrested upon arrival at Wellington Airport on January 21 following a flight from the Philippines.

The man was arrested and searched by Customs officials at the airport after child sexual abuse images were found on two of his phones.

The man’s Wairarapa home was also searched on January 23, where other electronic devices were seized and taken for forensic analysis.

Customs said investigations were ongoing and further charges could result from analysis of the man’s devices.

Investigations manager Cam Moore said Customs was alerted to the alleged offending by an overseas social media chat platform and the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children.

“Unfortunately, reporting on the online sexual exploitation of children continues to increase every year in New Zealand. This is abhorrent offending, with real victims and real consequences.”

The man appeared in a special hearing in the Wellington District Court on Monday. The defendant was granted bail and is set to appear again on February 13.

The maximum penalty for each of the two charges he faces is 10 years’ imprisonment.