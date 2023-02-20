Interislander ferry forced into U-turn due to medical emergency

The Kaiarahi Interislander Ferry has had to make a U-turn in Wellington Harbour. (File Photo)

The Interislander ferry Kaiarahi has been forced to turn around in the Wellington Harbour following a medical emergency on the vessel.

Interislander executive general manager Walter Rushbrook said the Kaiarahi was about to leave Wellington Harbour on its 1pm sailing when the emergency occurred.

“The decision was made to return to Wellington and offload the person before continuing on to Picton,” Rushbrook said.

Less than a month ago, Interislander ferry Kaitaki, carrying 864 people, lost power on January 28 and drifted more than a nautical mile towards the coast.

Meanwhile, just a week ago the Aratere Ferry broke down near the Tory Channel on its way to Picton.