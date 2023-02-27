Wet weather bonus for Wellington region as water restrictions ease

A long dry period heading into autumn is unlikely, making a return to level 1 a logical decision, Wellington Water says.

Wellington’s wet summer has had one positive benefit – with storage lakes at full capacity and river sources at healthy levels Wellington Water has moved back to level 1 water restrictions.

Wellington city, the Hutt Valley, and Porirua moved to level 2 water restrictions in late January, meaning sprinklers and irrigation systems were banned.

Heading into autumn, a long dry period was unlikely, making a return to level 1 a logical decision, said chief drinking water advisor Laurence Edwards.

"While we are in a good state, it is important residents and businesses continue to be mindful of their water use,” he said.

“Consumption remains at historically high levels due to population growth and high-water loss through leaks.”

Wellington Water will continue to work with councils to reduce the high number of leaks across the region.

MONIQUE FORD/STUFF Workers at Wellington Water's pump stations deal with fatbergs and rag monsters - the nasty consequences of people flushing oil and wet wipes down their drains. (Video first published June 9, 2022)

“We ask the public to play their part in helping manage the region's high-water consumption by following water restriction Level 1.”

Under Level 1, residents living in an even numbered house can use sprinklers or irrigation systems only on even numbered days between 6-8am and 7-9pm.

For people living in an odd numbered house, the same rules apply for odd numbered days.