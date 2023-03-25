Foot found on Wellington's Petone Beach

A foot inside a shoe has been found on Wellington's Petone Beach, by a member of the public.

Police were seen scouring the beach on Saturday morning, between the Petone Settlers Museum and the pier, after the discovery about 8am.

Detective Senior Sergeant Steve Williamson said police are in the early stages of the investigation and making initial enquires.

“It is not being treated as a homicide investigation at this stage, we are kicking off with a preliminary investigation and fact finding,” he said.

Police completed a land and water search around the area the shoe was located but nothing further was located, Williamson said.

Formal identification of the foot will take place in due course and further details will be provided when they become available.

