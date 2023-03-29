Car fire blocks road after crash at Lower Hutt intersection
A car fire blocking a Lower Hutt road has been extinguished following a crash on Wednesday afternoon.
A police spokesperson said they received reports of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Whites Line East and Bell Rd in Waiwhetu about 12.20pm on Wednesday.
A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said they were notified of a car fire blocking part of the intersection about 12.15pm.
One fire engine arrived at the scene at 12.19pm and crews were able to quickly extinguish a fire which appeared to coming from one of the vehicles’ engine wells.
No one was injured as a result of the crash, police said.