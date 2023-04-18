Lower Hutt dairy badly damaged in early morning blaze

Fire crews attempt to tackle the blaze at Alicetown Foodmarket on Tuesday April 18.

A Lower Hutt dairy has been badly damaged in an early morning fire on Tuesday.

Avalon Fire Station incident controller Logan Akers said the fire appeared to have started at the back of the property.

The occupants had left the property by the time fire crews arrived.

The blaze had been put out and one person was being treated at the scene for an unrelated medical event.

Fire crews responded to calls of a building on fire at 6.42am on Tuesday morning, Akers said.

He said there was no indication of the cause of the fire. A fire investigator would assess the property later in the day, he said.

Seven fire engines were on scene and crews were working to dampen hot spots in the blackened property.

Evan Davies/Supplied Thick smoke billowed out of the Alicetown Foodmarket at the peak of the blaze on Tuesday April 18.

Emergency services had closed Victoria St as they responded to the blaze and traffic was diverted.

Local resident Julia Milne said the family who owned and lived behind the dairy were a special part of the Alicetown community.

“They’re just the loveliest local people, we watch them doing what they can to help others and lift them in the community ... it’s a devastating thing to see the end of their little home and potentially their business,” Milne said.

She said she was sure the community would rally around them.