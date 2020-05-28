Person taken to hospital after serious crash in Wellington

Emergency services rushed to a single-vehicle crash near Johnsonville on Thursday evening. (File photo)

One person has been taken to hospital in a serious condition after a crash near Johnsonville in Wellington.

Emergency services rushed to the single-vehicle crash, northbound on the Johnsonville-Porirua motorway, about 5.45pm on Thursday.

One person was taken to hospital in a serious condition, a police spokesperson said.

Diversions were earlier in place while the Serious Crash Unit was in attendance, however the road was reopened about 8.30pm, police said.