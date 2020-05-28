Days after Wellington sorts its waste, a sewerage pipe bursts outside police station

Just a few days after Wellington got its pipe woes under control, a sewerage pipe has burst in the CBD.

The burst pipe spilled waste across the footpath and road in front of Wellington Central Police Station on Victoria Street on Thursday night.

The road was initially closed but has since reopened.

Wellington City Council spokesman Richard MacLean said apparently the burst pipe had lifted a small section of road immediately where the burst was.

READ MORE:

* Celebration over no more 'turd taxis' for Wellington

* Wellington Water polls residents on dumping city's sewer in Cook Strait

* Trucks transporting sludge to landfill to continue into eighth week as cost nears $3m



It caused a "certain amount of disruption" and Wellington Water staff were working to fix the break, he said.

A small amount of sewage had leaked into the Wellington Harbour as a result of the incident, MacLean said.

Robert Kitchin/Stuff A sewerage pipe burst on the doorstep of the Wellington Central Police Station.

Warning signs would be set up, telling people to stay away from the Frank Kitts Park Lagoon and the inner harbour area, he said. Initial estimates were a few cubic metres had leaked into the harbour, MacLean said.

Wellington Water spokesman Alexander van Paassen said the burst had been contained on Thursday night.

Wellington Water staff would start repair work on Friday morning, ensuring services were safe.

Wellington has already spent months battling sewer problems, and only recently fixed a break in the CBD on Willis St.

Capital ratepayers also forked out nearly $100,000 a day to ferry the wastewater by truck after the 1.8 kilometre-long Mt Albert sewer pipe - which runs between the Moa Point treatment plant and the Southern landfill - failed in January.

But on Sunday, Wellington Water said the last truck - referred to by some locals as "turd taxis" - left the city after German specialists installed a liner on the Mt Albert pipe.