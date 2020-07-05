Two people airlifted to hospital after crash on SH1 near Wellington

A crash has occurred on a northbound lane, near the intersection with Te Hapua Rd. Near Wellington, SH1

A helicopter has airlifted two people to hospital with serious injuries after a crash near Wellington on Sunday.

Two people in the vehicle have been flown to hospital – one with critical injuries from the crash, and one with serious injuries.

A police spokeswoman said it was a single-vehicle crash.

The crash on SH1, near Te Horo and northbound, occurred at 10.20am.

supplied At midday, traffic was still slow, with the NZTA warning people to delay their travel if they could.

By 12pm, the NZTA said traffic was still being directed to a northbound detour via Te Hapua Rd, with queues south of the Peka Peka overbridge.

“Traffic is heavy back to Old Hautere Rd. Please expect significant delays or consider delaying travel until cleared.”

The crash had blocked the northbound lane near the intersection with Hapua Rd.

Emergency services were on-site, an earlier update said.

“Please take extra care and expect delays through the area.”

At about 10.50am a helicopter was called onsite as traffic was being held in both directions.

The police spokeswoman said at 11am, the traffic was still being diverted, and the northbound lane was still blocked.