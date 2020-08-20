Bus drivers lay complaint with Auditor-General over 'significant underpay' during lockdown

The Wellington bus drivers union has taken a fight over underpaid wages to the Auditor-General.

Wellington bus drivers have made a formal complaint the Auditor-General claiming they were significantly underpaid during the Covid-19 lockdown.

The complaint accused two bus companies, Tranzit and NZ Bus of “a serious breach of trust and misuse of public funds”.

During levels 4 and 3, all bus drivers over the age of 70, or who were considered vulnerable or lived with someone who was vulnerable, were stood down from work with the promise that they would still receive their full normal pay.

NZTA gave $110 million to public transport providers to pay for free public transport and to cover wages for all employees.

However, Tramways Union claims that money has not fully made its way to some bus drivers, claiming a “significant underpay”.

In a memo sent to bus companies, NZTA told bus operators they had “a good faith obligation to ensure their public transport service employees are not financially disadvantaged by Covid-19”, and that workers “should receive 100 per cent of their wages irrespective of whether they are working or self-isolating”.

The union’s Wellington secretary Kevin O’Sullivan, said Tranzit had paid full-time workers the equivalent of 40 hours per week, even though many would normally work as many as 70 hours in a typical week.

Tranzit did not respond to a request for comment.

An NZ Bus spokesperson said the company “had paid employees in accordance with the NZTA guidelines”.

MONIQUE FORD / STUFF/Stuff NZTA provided a $110 million subsidy to fund public transport during lockdown.

NZ Bus initially told the union it would only pay 40 hours, but later changed their position to reflect average weekly earnings over the last 12 months, and back paid employees to make up the difference.

However, O’Sullivan had concerns the backpay was inconsistent between employees and wanted the backpay audited.

“NZ Bus acknowledged they didn’t do it right, but in our view, they didn't fix it completely,” O’Sullivan said.

“It’s just not right, and the companies are reluctant to resolve it... Dealing with these people is extremely frustrating because they’re a law unto themselves. I’ve never had to go to this length before.”

There are approximately 500 bus drivers in Wellington and around 9000 nationwide.

CAMERON BURNELL/STUFF There are around 500 bus drivers between the two major companies in Wellington.

Talks between the union and companies broke down in June, prompting Tramways to write a formal complaint to Minister for Transport Phil Twyford, whose office recommended the complaint be sent to the Auditor-General.

The Auditor-General's office confirmed it had received the complaint and was looking into it, though could not comment further due to confidentiality.

The Auditor-General does not have the mandate to look into private businesses such as the bus companies, and does not, as a rule, intervene or overturn decisions or stop activities or contracts.

However, the Auditor-General was monitoring how public organisations are using the Covid-19 funding they have received from the government appropriately.