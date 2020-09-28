Knife-wielding woman disarmed by ex-bodyguard outside Courtenay Place bar

Musician Cam Galbraith was the right person in the right place at the right time on Sunday, when a woman with a knife threatened customers outside a Courtenay Place bar.

The musician, former bodyguard and mental health advocate was standing outside The Malthouse on Sunday afternoon, when another patron bumped into him, and pointed out a woman, who was holding a 12-inch blade.

“She threatened a customer.”

His training as a former bodyguard kicked in, and he waited while a large group who had just arrived, entered The Malthouse, before disarming the woman.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Wellington City councillor Fleur Fitzsimons is concerned about the increasing violence in Courtenay Place.

While some people might have stopped there, after he removed the knife and placed it on the bar, he went back outside to speak with her.

The woman broke down, and told him about how her partner had threatened her with a gun, and how she was struggling with her mental health.

“I don’t think she was lying, she was walking around, and she was just in shock.

Galbraith, who was recently made and ambassador for mental health organisation I am Hope, told her about his own struggles with mental illness.

He knew he was unable to detain her, and wanted to keep everyone else in the bar safe by not bringing her inside, so he let her go.

The police had already been called, so when they arrived he jumped in the car to try to help them find the woman and her partner, but neither were located.

He said the staff at The Malthouse remained calm despite the stressful situation and kept looking after their customers throughout the incident.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Galbraith’s manager Paul Ellis, right, said the incident could easily have gone bad really quickly.

His manager, Paul Ellis, said it was a strange experience.

“You don’t expect to come down for a business meeting, and to find your client rescuing people in the middle of the street.”

He said the situation could have gone bad, really quickly.

“You’ve got a guy running round with a gun, and a woman with a knife on Courtenay Place."

Operations manager at The Malthouse, Kieran O’Malley, said the incident could have taken place at any business on Courtenay Pl, and was indicative of a bigger problem.

“Courtenay Pl is getting worse. I’m seeing more homeless people, more mental health issues, than I’ve ever seen in my life, and I’ve been down here nine years. Where’s the support for them?”

The Malthouse has installed state-of-the-art CCTV, and all staff were going through specialised conflict management training, but there was only so much businesses themselves could do.

He wanted to see an increased police presence, as well as longer term solutions to support people who were homeless, and struggling with mental health issues.

“The powers that be need to be accountable and step up.

“Courtenay Pl businesses need help and support dealing this. It’s a ticking time bomb until someone actually does anything.”

Police confirmed they had received calls about the incident, and enquiries were ongoing.

It is not the first time increasing issues on Wellington’s most famous entertainment street have made headlines.

In August a mass brawl saw one person seriously injured and nine arrested.

The same month a knife was confiscated from a man attempting to enter Eva Beva, on Courtenay Place’s adjacent Dixon Street.