Child in serious condition after car collides with power pole in Paraparaumu

A child is in serious condition after a crash in Paraparaumu on Saturday night. (File photo)

A child has been taken to hospital after a car collided with a power pole in Paraparaumu, north of Wellington.

The crash on Donovan Rd happened at about 6.40pm on Saturday, a police media spokeswoman said.

She said a person was in a serious condition and the serious crash unit had been notified.

Fire and Emergency NZ (FENZ) central communications shift manager Murray Dunbar said a child had been taken by ambulance to hospital.

He was unable to say which hospital the child had been taken to.

He didn't know how the child was injured, but said the power pole was on the ground.

“Power authority are in attendance,” he said.