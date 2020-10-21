Could Carterton become a 'Mini Melbourne'? Mayor has bold vision for Wairarapa town's future

Carterton CBD relies mainly on its High St frontage, but plans are to push development further back into laneways and apartments.

Who needs to pop across the pond to the bustling Victorian metropolis of Melbourne when they can nip over the hill to Carterton?

Comparisons between the central Wairarapa service town and Australia’s ‘Garden City’ may seem farcical, but the Carterton mayor’s vision of a creating a “Mini Melbourne” vibe has merits, according to local business owners.

A combination of population pressures, a booming economy and main street buildings coming to the end of their useful lives means Carterton is ripe for re-invention.

Developers had already started building apartment complexes just in behind the High St with plans for Melbourne-like laneways and artisan enclaves.

Mayor Greg Lang said they have had “huge interest” in creating a town centre for the future, and they wanted to capture the vitality and livability of cities like Melbourne and Wellington.

Brook Sabin The Carterton mayor wants to facilitate development that promotes vibrant spaces such as Melbourne’s famous laneways.

“There are already at least half a dozen projects underway, with interest from a broad scope of investors who recognise the unique vibe of Carterton and want to know the best way to invest and enhance this vibe.

“We want to create a lounge for the district, where people are connected via our town centre, embracing our painters, sculptures and artisans, with east-west flows, laneways and little discoveries.”

The clock was ticking on several earthquake-prone main street commercial buildings, and if they were not fixed by mid-July next year they would be designated unhabitable.

Lang said this will create new opportunities for these spaces.

Carterton had long been the less glamorous cousin of the boutique towns of Greytown and Martinborough to the south, but Lang said they were not out to create another tourist destination.

“It’s principally for our community.”

He wanted to see the change driven by planning and collaboration rather than the council just paying for a revamp.

“Rather than just doing a cosmetic tidy-up of the town centre and putting in lots of bricks and seats and gardens and stuff like that, and call that your revamp, we’re doing it the other way round.”

Stuff The Carterton Events Centre is one of the best facilities of its kind in the region.

Lang has created a task force, which was talking to developers, business owners and people with proposals to come up with plans.

“It’s not about the council investing in bricks and mortar, but joining the dots and creating platforms.”

“Being the conduit to link everything up. Rather than building and hoping they’ll come, actually making it happen.”

Supplied A new development in behind Carterton's CBD will provide more town centre residential living opportunities.

Developer Will Giles was just about to start work on a six-apartment complex behind a prominent row of shops in the CBD, and had plans to build more houses and commercial premises.

“The intention is to do a walkway through to the residential stuff at the back, and then a couple of wee shop fronts and some hospitality, bar or restaurant. Perhaps an apartment on the top of the High St frontage.”

Around $5-6 million was going into the two-stage development, with the first stage being the apartments and the second being houses and commercial.

Piers Fuller/Stuff An open space just behind the commercial High St frontage in Carterton is about to be developed for town centre apartments.

Marie-Claire Andrews owned a co-working space in the middle of town and said it felt like the vision was coming together.

“The Melbourne thing, I know I sniggered, but it does make sense. I think what Carterton has finally settled on and is embracing is its creative heart. Rural creativity, genuine and authentic artisan people.”

Carterton real estate agent Gina Collings said a vision for the town was great as long as ratepayers didn’t foot the bill.

“This is a fabulous little town and we’ve got so much going for it, but we have to remember that people are struggling to pay their rates.”